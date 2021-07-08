Thomas 'Tom' Healy died at scene of the crash outside Killarney

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has paid tribute to a young relative, Thomas ‘Tom’ Healy (14), who died after a road crash in Killarney.

Separate garda and Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigations are under way into the circumstances that led to the smash, in which a second 14-year-old boy was left fighting for his life.

The boy who died was the driver of the 25-year-old Toyota that crashed on the Ross Road outside Killarney at around 1.30am yesterday.

He is the son of Killarney tourism operator Ger Healy, who is well-known locally as The Singing Jarvey.

Read More

Thomas Healy was the younger brother of respected Killarney musician Jack Patrick Healy, who is based in London.

Mr Healy-Rae, who is a first cousin of Ger Healy, said the entire family was devastated.

“Thomas was a wonderful young man and a very talented footballer,” he said.

“All we are asking people now is to pray for the family that they may have the strength to get through all this.

“This is a very tight-knit community and everyone is rallying around to help support the family at this difficult time in whatever way they can.”

TD Danny-Healy Rae said everyone was “devastated by the tragedy”.

“He was a lovely boy and he comes from a lovely family,” he said.

“My heart goes out to that poor, poor family.”

The 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered critical and potentially life-altering injuries.

The boys are from the Dungloe and Killarney areas.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, which one emergency responder said resulted in “horrific scenes”.

A garda vehicle had been monitoring the car after it went to a reported gathering in a car park in Killarney town centre in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A GSOC spokesperson said: “GSOC received a referral (under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act) from a garda superintendent in relation to an incident in which a male driver was fatally injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning on the Ross Road in Killarney.

“The vehicle had come to the attention of gardaí in Killarney town centre prior to the collision.

“The matter is now under examination by GSOC.”

One line of investigation is that, after several hours of heavy rain, wet conditions on the Ross Road may have played a factor in the crash.

Gardaí hope CCTV footage from hotels and business premises in the town centre and along the Ross Road may help explain what caused the crash.

Gardaí, Killarney Fire Brigade and paramedics raced to the scene after the crash.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other teenager, after being cut free from the car by emergency services, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was in a critical but stable condition last night.

It was the second fatal crash in Kerry in a matter of hours.

Shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, a motorcyclist in his 30s died when his bike was in collision with a car between Killarney and Milltown on the R563.

He was named locally as James O’Connor (33).

Gardaí appealed for anyone who witnessed either collision to contact them at Killarney garda station on 064 6671160 or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Killarney Municipal District chairperson Councillor Marie Moloney said the entire community was shocked by the two crashes.

“The people of Killarney have been deeply shocked by this dreadful news,” she said.

“It is really the worst possible news to wake up to, not least for the family, neighbours and friends.”