'A lovely, beautiful man' - tributes paid after man (76) dies in hit and run

Tributes have been paid to a pensioner who was killed in a hit and run in Co Limerick.

The victim, named locally as Danny Brosnan, from Rylands, Ballingarry, was found dead about 100 yards from his home on Sunday night. Father-of-five Mr Brosnan (76) was pronounced dead at the scene, after he had apparently earlier been hit by a vehicle. Gardaí have sought help from the public in tracing the driver and vehicle involved.

Mr Brosnan's tragic death came during a spate of tragic incidents which saw seven people killed on Irish roads since last Friday.

It's understood Mr Brosnan had gone for a late evening stroll when he was critically injured. It's understood he was found by two women.

The R518 between Ballingarry and Rathkeale, where the fatal incident occurred, was closed Sunday night and yesterday to allow a Garda forensic collision inspector to conduct a detailed examination of the scene.

Ballingarry parish priest Fr Dan Lane offered his "deepest sympathies" to Mr Brosnan's family. Mr Brosnan is survived by his wife Brigid, known as 'Biddy', and their five children.

"I prayed over him and I gave him his Last Rites and then I went to see his family," Fr Lane said. He said Mr Brosnan was "a lovely, lovely man, a beautiful man".

Meanwhile, a man died following a single-vehicle crash on the Ballingar Road outside Tullamore, Co Offaly, about 3.20pm yesterday.

It's understood the man, who was in his 60s, was in a van that crashed into a wall.

His death came after a woman was killed in a crash near Drogheda, Co Louth, at around 1.20am yesterday. The victim of the crash was named locally as Joanne Tracey, from Omagh, Co Tyrone.

