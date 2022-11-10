| 14.9°C Dublin

‘A lot of this industry is built on sand’: the reality of working in Big Tech

Tech bro nonsense’, too many cooks, heavy workloads… and now fears for livelihoods. As Meta, Stripe and Twitter cut jobs, we hear about the shadowy side of Silicon Valley

Jittery 2022: Meta&rsquo;s headquarters in Menlo Park, California as the firm announced it would lay off more than 11,000 staff. Photo by Josh Edelson via Getty Images Expand
$44bn takeover: Twitter owner Elon Musk halved the company&rsquo;s workforce soon after taking the reins. Photo by STR via Getty Images Expand
Meta's headquarters in Dublin. Some 350 jobs are expected to go from the Facebook firm's Irish operations. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand
Drudgery: Chris Gray has published a book about life working as a Facebook moderator in Dublin Expand

John Meagher

The news came without warning or fanfare. John (not his real name), an Irishman in London, had worked for several Big Tech firms since moving to the UK more than a decade ago, and he thought he had made a successful start to his career at TikTok.

But during the summer, just before he reached the six-month mark, he was let go. There was no explanation beyond the simple announcement that cuts were being made. With no union to turn to, he found himself alone, wondering if there was something he could have done differently to ensure a stay of execution. “They called it a ‘global reorganisation’,” he says. “There were about 100 redundancies from the London office.”

