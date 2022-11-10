‘A lot of this industry is built on sand’: the reality of working in Big Tech

The news came without warning or fanfare. John (not his real name), an Irishman in London, had worked for several Big Tech firms since moving to the UK more than a decade ago, and he thought he had made a successful start to his career at TikTok.

But during the summer, just before he reached the six-month mark, he was let go. There was no explanation beyond the simple announcement that cuts were being made. With no union to turn to, he found himself alone, wondering if there was something he could have done differently to ensure a stay of execution. “They called it a ‘global reorganisation’,” he says. “There were about 100 redundancies from the London office.”

Before that, he had worked at Twitter. After the initial thrill of being part of one of Silicon Valley’s best-known names, he tired of what he calls a “too many cooks” environment.

TikTok, the Chinese social media giant whose rise has been nothing short of meteoric, was supposed to be a new start. Now, with large-scale job losses in many of the major tech companies, including Meta, Twitter and Stripe, John wonders if he will ever work in the sector again, and he is not alone.

“I’m in the middle of a job hunt at the moment,” he says, explaining that he is not comfortable with his real name being published. “And it’s really hard. It feels as though all the jobs in tech have dried up.”

That idea is sobering for anyone working for one of the major tech and social media firms. Earlier this week, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was to slash 11,000 jobs worldwide — including an estimated 350 in Dublin. The global figures amount to 13pc of its entire staff.

It’s a move that comes just days after the decision by new Twitter owner Elon Musk to axe half that company’s workforce. Both follow hot on the heels of Stripe, the internet payments company founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, which is terminating the employment of 14pc of its workforce around the world. Many of the losses in these tech giants have already happened, with immediate effect. Even before the cuts were announced, Big Tech was having a jittery 2022. After many companies did well in the pandemic, thanks to a spike in remote working and the greater importance of technology in our lives, the post-Covid world has been far less buoyant than they imagined. Before the announcement of redundancies, there had been a near-universal recruitment freeze.

Patrick Collison, in a letter to staff, said that Stripe had taken on too many employees. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg admitted that almost one in eight employees would have to go. “I got this wrong and I take responsibility for that,” he said, in a memo to staff. Such honesty will have been cold comfort. It comes after the company poured $15bn into the Metaverse, a Zuckerberg passion project that has yet to take off.

John can empathise with the newly redundant staff at Meta, Twitter and Stripe. “It’s a shock because it’s all so swift,” he says. “There’s virtually no notice, but I’m sure there would have been a lot of disquiet in these companies in recent times because talk of redundancies was all over the news and on social media.”

The swiftness of the firings is typified by Twitter. Last Friday week, all employees were told not to go into their office to work and that they would learn via email whether they were being dismissed or retained. There was controversy about the Stripe approach too. The statement to staff that announced mass cuts mentioned that those being let go would receive a separate email within 15 minutes.

$44bn takeover: Twitter owner Elon Musk halved the company's workforce soon after taking the reins. Photo by STR via Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp $44bn takeover: Twitter owner Elon Musk halved the company’s workforce soon after taking the reins. Photo by STR via Getty Images

“I think a lot of people will have been shocked to learn that these companies do their firings by email,” says Anna, a continental European who has worked in Dublin’s tech sector for several years, “but it’s all part of the management culture which can be both in-your-face and impersonal.”

While her job is secure, for now, she says those left behind have been bruised by the redundancies.

“It makes you fearful about the future for the first time. And it is a reminder that while the pay can be good and the perks are great — the health insurance, the gym membership — it could all be over in an instant. Too many of these companies have grown too fast and there is a price to pay for that.”

It’s a sentiment John shares. “We’re seeing now that a lot of this industry is built on sand,” he says. “They’re not making actual, tangible products. I don’t know how Musk thinks he’s going to get a return on his money, because advertisers really don’t care about Twitter.”

The world’s wealthiest person concluded his purchase of the controversial social media platform for $44bn on October 27 and later admitted that he had overpaid for it.

“The reason I left,” John says, “is because I was dicked around for years. I was doing the job of two people and I was having to work in areas like disinformation and to take really significant decisions, despite being way down the totem pole. There was a sense that people at my level were being really overworked.” The mid-£60,000 salary, he says, did not reflect the responsibility he and his colleagues had.

“There were simply too many managers across all the decision-making and it was a complete bottleneck trying to get anything done,” he said. “And too much of that management was just looking out for itself and protecting itself.”

He says there was a much happier environment in the company before the pandemic and recalls a week-long team bonding exercise in Texas a couple of months before Covid’s arrival in 2020. “I was one of maybe 4,000 people who were flown out there from all over the world. It must have cost them millions. They thought it was worth it in terms of morale. Jack Dorsey was the CEO at the time and he would open each day with some kind of talk or interview, and on one of the first days we were there, he was like, ‘I’ve a special guest who’s going to dial in and speak to us.’ And it was Elon Musk.”

But the appearance of the future Twitter boss wasn’t the strangest thing to happen at the Texas love-in. “What was absolutely surreal,” John says, “was that Jack Dorsey actually did an interview with a cartoon character called ‘Purpose’. ‘So Purpose, explain to me what purpose is?’ It was totally deranged, tech bro nonsense. They were always about the purpose and the mission whereas, clearly, the purpose and the mission was to make f***ing money.”

In Dublin, a former employee of Facebook and Twitter, who is now working for another large tech firm in the city, believes he and his colleagues in the sector have been dealt a severe reality check.

“It was easy to fall into the trap of thinking it was always going to be growth, growth, growth,” he says, “especially as the firms always seemed to be hiring and there was a sense that if you served enough time in one place and did well there, you could walk into another tech firm, at a higher salary, very easily. You could find yourself suckered into the idea that you were working for an indestructible sector and, in a way, I think we were encouraged to think like that.”

He bridles at the suggestion that the work culture could be toxic. “That wasn’t my experience at all, unless an overabundance of positivity could be described as toxic. As an Irish person with in-built cynicism, it could be a bit weird to have to constantly talk up your work, but when everyone else is doing it, or feels they have to, you get the message pretty quickly.”

Like John, one of his bugbears was that much of the work was unfocused.

Meta's headquarters in Dublin. Some 350 jobs are expected to go from the Facebook firm's Irish operations. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meta's headquarters in Dublin. Some 350 jobs are expected to go from the Facebook firm's Irish operations. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“There are a lot of middle managers and you can find yourself pulled in different directions. There were plenty of performance reviews, and those could be stressful, but after a while you just accept that that’s the way it is for these Silicon Valley companies.”

Having spent seven years in Dublin’s Silicon Docks — the area surrounding the Grand Canal Dock, where most of the tech giants are located — he says he no longer has the job certainty he feels he always had, even at the start of this year. “I’m hearing that word ‘reckoning’ a lot lately and it sounds accurate — there really is a reckoning going on in Big Tech. I mean, you’ve had two decades of growth. There was always going to be a period of readjustment. It feels like that period is happening right now. Where will I be working this time next year? I just don’t know.”

The downsides of working in Big Tech have been captured in several books, most notably Anna Wiener’s Uncanny Valley, which details the rollercoaster experience of working for a start-up in California’s Silicon Valley.

In a much-shared post on Medium, the online publishing platform, former Facebook employee Debbie Widjaja wrote about the toll on mental health that comes when working for a company that places huge importance on performance analytics. “July is never just a random time for Facebookers,” she wrote. “It’s the time for PSC — performance summary cycle. It’s a biannual 360 [degree] performance review in which you write down all the things you’ve done in the past six months and you ask your peers to write about you. Your manager will then represent you in a process called calibration where what you’ve achieved is compared to 100-plus other people at the same level.

“PSC doesn’t just happen in January and July. It’s at the front of your mind al the time… You end up choosing the sexiest project, give it a catchy name, shout about it on an internal Facebook tool, Workplace, write a note and wait for the ‘likes’ notification to flood.

“That project might not be the best solution to the problem. It might not be what Facebook users need. But it brings you the ‘exceeds expectations’ rating at the end of the half. Likes and comments are the social currency to measure your performance.”

Drudgery: Chris Gray has published a book about life working as a Facebook moderator in Dublin

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Drudgery: Chris Gray has published a book about life working as a Facebook moderator in Dublin

Chris Gray has certainly had his fill of the tech world and he has seen its darkest side. As a Facebook moderator in the days before the company was renamed Meta, he worked in the most challenging and largely unloved area of the operation. For a few weeks, he was based in its striking European HQ in Dublin 4, before having to work in a less salubrious building used by the company to which Facebook had outsourced the moderation work.

Like all moderators, he had to watch thousands of distressing images and videos — “for €12.98 per hour, that’s what we were paid five years ago” — and there was little emotional or psychological support for those who had to do such onerous work.

Gray, whose book The Moderator: Inside Facebook’s Dirty Work in Ireland, has just been published, says the impression that all tech workers are highly paid is misleading. Engineers in places such as Google and Meta are feted, he says, and given the large salaries, but content moderation roles command a fraction of the pay.

“You’re excited when you join one of these big brand companies,” he says. “

And morale was pretty good in 2017, in that people didn’t hate Facebook like they do today, and we all thought we were there to do good and to protect the innocent. We were all very positive. But then it just becomes drudgery, nose to the grindstone.”

Although there were perks, like free food and curated fun opportunities, such as the opportunity to play video games with teammates, the pitfalls of working in tech made themselves clear time and again.

“I remember I came in one day and half the team had been fired. There was just dead silence on the floor. There had been no warning. You were just told, ‘Hey, we don’t need you any more. Go pack up your desk and we’ll take you down to the front door and we’ll take your badge off you’.”