'A lot of people don't have computers, especially elderly' - Archbishop's fears of a 'middle-class' Church amid webcam Masses

Diarmuid Martin speaks out for those with 'no computers' and 'no relatives whatsoever'

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pictured in the Archbishops residence in Drumcondra. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Sarah MacDonald

Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, has warned that the Irish Catholic Church is in danger of excluding the working-class faithful.

Following the restrictions placed across the country due to coronavirus, Mass-goers have been deprived of their usual sermons.

While the broadcasting of Mass on the internet has filled that void for some, Archbishop Martin believes it merely serves to illustrate those in society who are less well off.