'A lot of people don't have computers, especially elderly' - Archbishop's fears of a 'middle-class' Church amid webcam Masses

Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, has warned that the Irish Catholic Church is in danger of excluding the working-class faithful.

Following the restrictions placed across the country due to coronavirus, Mass-goers have been deprived of their usual sermons.

While the broadcasting of Mass on the internet has filled that void for some, Archbishop Martin believes it merely serves to illustrate those in society who are less well off.

Warning of the "real danger" of the Irish Church becoming a "middle-class church", Dr Martin said: "A lot of people don't have computers, especially lots of elderly people.

"A lot of elderly have no relatives whatsoever. You really have to be a church community which is out there reaching those people; that sort of witness is very important."

Expressing solidarity with people over Covid-19 restrictions, the Archbishop said the protocols are necessary to save the lives of others and combat this "extremely complicated and virulent virus".

The country's leading prelate turned 75 on Wednesday, the age when bishops are required to submit their resignation to Pope Francis.

"It wasn't quite the usual birthday celebration," he said, but recalled that his 21st birthday was similarly curtailed as it fell on Good Friday while he was studying in the seminary.

Speaking to the Irish Independent about cocooned life, he said: "For a person like me who is maybe hyperactive, it is inconvenient and frustrating." He added: "We have to face the fact that this hardship is going to continue, but it is necessary to save others."

Asked about the Church's message of hope in a time of pandemic, Archbishop Martin responded: "I think we should be very careful to in no way try and play down or cover over or sweeten up how difficult the situation is.

"Christian hope isn't magic. Christian hope is a firm conviction that in the end, good will triumph over evil."

He said that, in order to make this happen, "an avalanche of goodness, help, caring and love" would be necessary.

Drawing from the Prayer of St Francis, he suggested that the role of the Church at this moment was not to seek to be consoled, but to console.

"A lot of people need to be consoled and we have an opportunity to do that," he said in a telephone interview from his Dublin home.

"We have to present ourselves as a church that is the one that cares, is the one that is there in all humility and humiliation, to wash the feet of those who suffer."

He said the lessons for society from the pandemic were simple things, like good neighbourliness and the generosity of young people, things which "we will, in the end, be very proud of."

The Archbishop expressed a lack of enthusiasm for suggestions that the crisis would see people turn to religion. "They said in the last economic crisis that an economic crisis is good for religion. That is very superficial.

"There are people today who may have said a prayer and they haven't said one for a long time, but that isn't a long-term commitment that is going to bring people back to faith. Many believers may even be challenged by what is happening."

Asked if he was worried that people, having become used to not attending Mass, would not return to churches when the crisis is over, Dr Martin observed: "It would certainly be unreasonable not to see that as a possibility."

But he believes that if people see that the Church has reached out "to mirror the mercy of Jesus" during the pandemic and has given itself "totally in a situation like that", it will be judged more on this than on webcam masses.

However, he admitted he was particularly concerned about those who have lost loved ones during the crisis and have been forced, due to the restrictions, not just to have scaled back funerals, but sometimes to have stayed away from the funerals.

"The current situation requires that we have limited numbers. There are other ways in which we can show solidarity to those who are mourning. One of the things is just to keep in contact.

"I think, for example, of somebody who buries their spouse in the shortened funeral rite and then goes home to isolation."

He suggested that when the crisis is over, something must be done for grieving families, such as holding some sort of service for all who mourned during this time.

"There are ways in which you can grieve and mourn at a later stage. We could very easily be dealing with a huge number of people. I think a lot of people would want something very personal," he said, before adding that it would be "good for us as a Christian people" to show care and support further down the line.

Asked about turning 75 and whether he had submitted his resignation to Pope Francis on Wednesday, Archbishop Martin replied, "No, I didn't submit my resignation [on Wednesday] because I did it months ago.

"I communicated with the Pope some months ago and explained what I felt was good for the archdiocese of Dublin and my feeling is that it is a good time to bring in a younger person."

He underlined that "a long period of worthless speculation" would be "very deleterious" and added: "Most of those who speculate are wrong."

In Dr Martin's opinion, the next Archbishop of Dublin needs to be a competent administrator, a man who provides spiritual guidance to people in a secularised world, in which people live with elements of faith and elements of doubt.

"I would also stress somebody who has a great sensitivity to the realities of the poor. Parts of this diocese are by far the poorest in our society."