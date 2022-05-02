‘A lot of people are in dire poverty’ – Numbers seeking help from Capuchin Day Centre surges

THE number of people seeking help at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin city centre has spiked as inflation and the cost-of-living crisis begin to hit home.

The service was first set up in 1969 to help around 50 homeless men who Brother Kevin Crowley would see eating out of bins. However, the people who use his services now are increasingly those who might have a roof over their head but just can’t make ends meet.

The Centre, on Bow Street near historic Smithfield in Dublin’s north city, has expanded in the 53 years since it was established.

It accommodates the needs of the ever-growing number of people marginalised and who find themselves in poverty through massive rents and a huge increase in the costs of energy, food and clothing.

“It was for 50 homeless men back in 1969 but now we'd have about 200 for breakfast in the morning, and we'd have anything from 600 to maybe 700 or 800 for dinner in the evening,” Brother Kevin explains.

“In the 1980s we started giving out food parcels. It used to be maybe 300 or 400 a week, but now the numbers would be over a thousand, maybe between 1,200 to 1,400 a week, which we give out on a Wednesday.

“A lot of people are in dire poverty, but they are ashamed to come. It's difficult for people to be coming to a place like this looking for help.

"Every day people are ringing up saying they can’t pay their ESB or rent. All of these things are a huge crisis. We’re already seeing the effect of the current inflation. What I'm afraid of is that it’s going to get worse.”

He said they are facing huge poverty demands.

“There are more people in anxiety, and then I’m meeting old people living on their own. They're afraid to keep the heat on because they can't afford it.

"Some will tell me that they put off the heat in the evening time and they go to bed early, because it’s the best place for them, rather than staying up.

Expand Close Brother Kevin Crowley and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell preparing hot soup for those in need at the Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Brother Kevin Crowley and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell preparing hot soup for those in need at the Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“Something has to be done for the unfortunate people who can’t pay their bills. That's a huge crisis. Everyone that comes in, that’s their problem. ‘Where am I going to get the money to pay a bill?’ ‘Where am I going to go next?’

"The biggest fear people have is for the unknown in the future. There is huge anxiety. In this day and age, people shouldn't be living in that fear. In 2022, we have people queuing up for food every day.”

Dignity and respect is a mantra for Brother Kevin. Clients are never asked why they come.

“I feel it's difficult enough for them to be coming to a place like this without putting all sorts of questions to them,” he says.

“My main concern, really, is for the dignity and respect of each person coming into the centre. That's one of the things I've been emphasising since I started this.”

The phone rings. Brother Kevin answers politely, picking up his biro and hovering it over a notepad.

“Yes. And how many children do you have? Okay. How many boys and how many girls?,” he asks.

More details are taken and arrangements made, and at the end of the phone line someone who may have agonised about making the call is probably breathing a sigh of relief.

The services of the centre have expanded over the years through the quiet generosity of people who want to help.

With more and more families and children coming, a decision was made to extend the premises.

“The builders donated that themselves and did a beautiful job, and they didn’t want any mention of it at all. We have a full-time nurse, we have a doctor three days a week.

"We have a dentist twice a week, an optician once a fortnight, and a chiropodist once a week. Then we have a diabetic consultant once a month. These are all new and there is a huge demand for the doctor and the nurse.”

As the demands on the service increases, so do the costs.

“Some of the food is donated, but we have to buy the majority of it,” adds Brother Kevin. “The bill for that is high and food prices are going up.

"The expenses last year was €3.9m, and €1.6m of that was for food. We get €450,000 from the HSE but our benefactors have been fantastic. It's the goodness and kindness of the people that keeps us going.”

It appears God is on his side too, maybe because Brother Kevin put it up to him when he ran out of money once in the early days.

“There was a bill I had to pay, I think it was £1,000 at the time.

"The guys that I owed it to were after me for the money. I do believe in God in a big way, and I went down to the oratory and I said ‘listen God, these are your people, and if you want me to feed them and look after them you better get the money’, and he did,” says Brother Kevin with a hint of a smile.

Looking to the future, he says his biggest concern is to make sure nobody goes hungry.

“I hope and pray to God that some day we won't have any homeless people on our streets.

"And one of the things that really frightens me is the drug scene. It is absolutely appalling. It is dreadful when you see so many young people coming in here. I meet them every day of the week.

"The biggest problem in the city at the moment is the drugs scene. And until all these gangsters are targeted and locked up somewhere, we won’t be free of the drugs. I have young people in here screaming and roaring with the addiction.

“The housing situation is absolutely appalling too. And I think the Government would need to get their act together and start building houses. That's the only way we're going to get rid of the homelessness – to build houses. I think something is being done about it at the moment, but it's not sufficient.

“And the other thing we come across is people leaving prison with nowhere to go. There are situations where you have people coming in here and they are just out of prison and they will tell you: ‘I'll probably commit a crime again and go back to prison, because at least I’ll have a meal, and I’ll be safe’. Being on the streets is worse than prison.”

Now aged 87, Brother Kevin hints that it is time for him to step aside and let somebody else take over.

“It’s not good for an organisation to have somebody running it for too long. It needs fresh energy, new blood, and it’s time for that,” he says.

So when will that happen? “I don’t know yet.”

The phone rings. Brother Kevin answers it and picks up his biro.

For information on how to donate, go to capuchindaycentre.ie