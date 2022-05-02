| 13.9°C Dublin

‘A lot of people are in dire poverty’ – Numbers seeking help from Capuchin Day Centre surges

Established to help 50 homeless men in 1969, Brother Kevin Crowley says up to 800 people now come to the centre for dinner every day

Brother Kevin Crowley outside the Capuchin Day Centre in Bow Street, Dublin. Brother Kevin, now 87, set up the centre 53 years ago to help those in need. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Brother Kevin Crowley and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell preparing hot soup for those in need at the Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Conor Feehan

THE number of people seeking help at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin city centre has spiked as inflation and the cost-of-living crisis begin to hit home.

The service was first set up in 1969 to help around 50 homeless men who Brother Kevin Crowley would see eating out of bins. However, the people who use his services now are increasingly those who might have a roof over their head but just can’t make ends meet.

