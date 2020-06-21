'A lifelong and very deeply committed Irish Republican' - Sinn Fein confirms death of Bobby Storey

Senior Belfast republican Bobby Storey has died, Sinn Fein has announced.

The party's president Mary Lou McDonald expressed 'deep sadness' at the death of Mr Storey, who was former IRA commander and the northern chairman of Sinn Fein. He was also a close ally of former party leader Gerry Adams.

He is survived by his partner Teresa, his children and grandchildren and siblings Seamus, Brian and Geraldine.

Ms McDonald said: "Bobby was a lifelong and very deeply committed Irish Republican whose passing will be received with great sadness by republicans throughout Ireland.

Bobby Storey (left) and Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

Bobby Storey (left) and Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

“Bobby was involved in republican activism for over forty years and suffered great hardship for his selfless dedication to his republican ideals."

Mr Storey spent over twenty years in prison and was in Long Kesh internment camp when it was burned down in 1974.

He later took part in a 1983 escape of prisoners, in which 38 Provisional IRA inmates escaped from the top-security Maze Prison in the biggest jailbreak in Europe since the Second World War.

One prison officer was shot in the head, but survived; a second was stabbed three times in the chest and died.

After his release in 1994, Mr Storey went on to play a prominent role in the development of Sinn Fein, serving as Chairperson of Sinn Fein in Belfast and then Chairperson of the party’s Six County Cuige.

He was widely believed to have been the IRA's head of intelligence before the organisation formally ceased military operations in 2005.

Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams with Bobby Storey

Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams with Bobby Storey

He was questioned about the 2002 theft of security files from the Special Branch headquarters at Castlereagh police station and about the 2004 Northern Bank robbery.

Ms McDonald continued: “Bobby was extremely committed to the pursuit of a United Ireland with equality and social justice for all. He will be greatly missed.

'Today we have lost a great republican. His loss will be felt by all who had the privilege to call him their friend."

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill paid tribute to the man she described as a "much-valued and loved friend and comrade".

"Bobby Storey... played a vital role in developing the peace and political process over the past two decades

"He was an enduring tower of strength and will be deeply missed by us all."

Sinn Fein has said it will announced funeral arrangements in due course.

