A knitting sensation, aged 83, sets big screen alight with her jumpers for Oscar-tipped The Banshees of Inisherin

And Denis Darcy (80) is also weaving his magic for new film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson 

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the film The Banshees of Inisherin Expand
Delia Barry started knitting at age seven and was &quot;discovered&rdquo; by the movie world through a Cancer Support knitting group. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Tailor Denis Darcy ran his own business on Capel Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon. Photo: Jonathan Hession Expand
Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan wearing a purple fisherman's rib jumper with contrast grey collar. Photo: Jonathan Hession. Expand
Kerry Condon wearing a red coat. Photo: Jonathan Hession. Expand
Tailor Denis Darcy pictured in his Blackrock workshop. Photo; Gerry Mooney Expand
Colin Farrell wearing a royal blue jumper under a jacket and Brendan Gleeson walking away wearing his top coat tailored by Denis Darcy and hat by Carol Smith. Photo: Jonathan Hession Expand
Brendan Gleeson wearing his Carol Smith hat chats with Martin McDonagh behind the scenes. Photo: Aidan Monaghan Expand

When Delia Barry went to cinema to see The Banshees of Inisherin, the 83-year-old was unaware of the international fuss building around her crafty talents.

Ms Barry is the low-key knitting genius behind the jumpers worn by Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy drama tipped for Oscars success.

