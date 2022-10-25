A knitting sensation, aged 83, sets big screen alight with her jumpers for Oscar-tipped The Banshees of Inisherin

When Delia Barry went to cinema to see The Banshees of Inisherin, the 83-year-old was unaware of the international fuss building around her crafty talents.

Ms Barry is the low-key knitting genius behind the jumpers worn by Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy drama tipped for Oscars success.

Reviewing the film, Esquire magazine said: “The Banshees of Inisherin is the next great knitwear film.”

The jumpers cinema-goers are drooling over came about as there were no patterns to follow.

Working from photographs of fishermen from the early 20th century from the west of Ireland, Ms Berry used a magnifying glass to get a better view of the stitches.

The one-off chunky jumpers were made with Donegal yarn in shades of royal blue, red, purple and green.

Explaining the creative process, Ms Berry said: ”I had hundreds of scraps of paper trying to figure out the stitches.

“I did like Colin’s jumper alright when I had figured it out but I didn’t like it when I started it.”

Delia Barry started knitting at age seven and was "discovered" by the movie world through a Cancer Support knitting group. Photo: Arthur Carron

Delia Barry started knitting at age seven and was "discovered" by the movie world through a Cancer Support knitting group. Photo: Arthur Carron

Originally from Cahir in Co Tipperary, she started knitting at age seven and was “discovered” by the movie world through a Cancer Support knitting group she joined after her husband died.

She is one of two talented octogenarians invited by the film’s costume designer, Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, to contribute their skills to the design team who made all the costumes for the film which was shot on Inishmore and Achill.

Veteran tailor Denis Darcy turned 80 this month and his landmark birthday fell alongside his latest body of work – making trousers, waistcoats, a jacket and two topcoats for Brendan Gleeson’s character, Colm, at his workshop in south Dublin.

I think it is lovely to highlight the fact of positive ageing, people in their 80s, still working and being creative

A tailoring legend, Mr Darcy ran his own business on Capel Street where he had private clients as well as making costumes for the Gate and Abbey theatres.

Ms Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – whose costume design CV includes Michael Collins, The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Brideshead Revisited – said she was “thrilled” to be able to call on the skills of people with decades of experience.

“I’ve known Denis for 30 years. I have huge respect for him and he has never let me down,” she said.

“There was a big team working on the costumes. Everybody was given specific things to do and with Denis and Delia. I think it is lovely to highlight the fact of positive ageing, people in their 80s, still working and being creative, I think that’s absolutely brilliant,” she said.

Martin McDonagh wanted the film to be cinematic and there is a heightened reality to some of the colours Ms Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh chose, especially the yellow wool and linen coat worn by Kerry Condon’s character, Siobhán, while her red coat echoes the colour of the traditional petticoats worn by women in the west.

While the men’s outerwear is dark, their linen shirts were dyed in shades of saffron, teal and pinkish red which added colour and texture.

Tailor Denis Darcy ran his own business on Capel Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Tailor Denis Darcy ran his own business on Capel Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ms Berry’s jumpers are not elaborate, decorative Aran jumpers but were textured with a mix of stitches and panels including garter, stocking stitch, a diamond on its side in moss stitch and a purple fisherman’s rib jumper with contrast grey collar for Barry Keoghan’s scene-stealing character, Dominic.

Coming out of the cinema in Arklow, Co Wicklow, Ms Berry said: “I’m delighted, I saw all my jumpers. They all looked well, they did.

“Knitting is a hobby for me that keeps me from not being bored. I’m one of those people who just has to be doing something with their hands when they’re sitting.”

The showbiz moment continued yesterday when Ms Berry received a photograph showing her name on the film’s credits. She was “delighted” at her inclusion.

All of the costumes were made from scratch and many had then to be aged to look like they had years of wear.

Ms Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh sourced fabrics from Emblem Weavers in Wexford while Brendan Gleeson’s Stetson hat was made by milliner Carol Smith from Clara Vale, Co Wicklow.