‘A jewel of her family’ – priest’s words of comfort as Jessica Gallagher is first of Creeslough victims to be laid to rest

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Jessica Gallagher.

Local TD Joe McHugh arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Jessica Gallagher. PA

The hearse carrying the coffin of Jessica Gallagher (24) arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass. PA

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill arrving for the funeral of Jessica Gallagher who tragically died in Creeslough Co Donegal at St. Michaels Church,. Photo by Steve Humphreys 11th October 2022.

The remains of Jessica Gallagher who tragically died in Creeslough Co Donegal arrive at St. Michaels Church,. Photo by Steve Humphreys 11th October 2022.

The funeral of the first of the ten victims of the Creeslough tragedy has taken place in the Donegal village today.

At the outset of the service for Jessica Gallagher, Fr John Joe Duffy expressed "sincere and heartfelt sympathies" to her family, and in his homily he described the 24-year-old fashion designer as “a jewel of her family”.

"We would love to be able to put in our hands to your hearts and take away that grief and that pain that you are suffering this morning," he said.

"But to even think of that would not be a sensible thing to do. Because in that void, in that grief, there you hold in your hearts Jessica.

"While we cannot take that pain away for you, we want to walk with you.

"We cannot feel your pain but we will walk with you in that pain. To even say that we feel that pain would not be right or not be fair to you, but we walk in that pain.

"The greater someone is loved, the greater that pain – and that pain is so immense. Jessica will forever remain in your heart, but she will also be with you, she will remain with you."

Jessica Gallagher (24) was laid to rest earlier today

Hundreds of mourners from the village of Creeslough and around Donegal travelled to St Michael’s Church, with many standing outside throughout the service.

They lined the streets as Ms Gallagher’s wicker coffin was carried into the church followed by her family.

President Michael D Higgins was represented at the funeral by his aide-de-camp. Local TD Joe McHugh and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill were among those in attendance.

Symbols representing Ms Gallagher's life were taken to the front of the church.

In his homily, Father John Joe Duffy said Ms Gallagher "radiated a warm and positive feeling" to all who knew her well.

The priest said she left ripples of "love, affection, kindness and warmth" wherever she went.

"We are experiencing, you the family, are experiencing that most difficult challenge of all – the pain and hardship of having to say goodbye to Jessica today," he said.

Mourners gather for the funeral of Jessica Gallagher.

"That pain and hardship that other families are experiencing, and I know that other families have been with you that have lost a loved one and those who have a loved one in hospital at this time.

"That pain has been felt in our parish and in our neighbouring parishes when the pathway in which Jessica and others were travelling through life was so abruptly ended by this tragic accident.

"I wish I as a priest could explain that more fully in a way that words could explain it, but we do not have words to explain it, for words would make no sense or couldn't give it sense.

"I am part of you, part of this community, and it is together that we will make the journey and travel that journey going forward, supporting each other as so many people have been doing. Our entire community is hurting. Our hearts are heavy, but our spirits are strong."

Fr Duffy expressed "sincere and heartfelt sympathies" to Jessica's father and mother Anthony and Bernie, her sisters Lisa and Shauna Marie and her boyfriend Conor.

Ms Gallagher had been visiting her boyfriend in his apartment above the Applegreen petrol station when the explosion occurred. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The remains of Jessica Gallagher arrive at St Michael's Church.

Father Duffy looked back on who Ms Gallagher was as a person, describing her as someone who could “light up a room with that infectious smile”.

She was described as a practical joker, an animal lover and very strong in every way possible.

“I believe animals sense goodness in people, and they flocked to Jessica,” Fr Duffy said.

He spoke about her outgoing personality, describing her as having “huge confidence” in every facet of her life.

“She could talk for Ireland, and people that knew her best said she had no off switch.”



Willing to do anything for her loved ones as they would have done for her, Fr Duffy joked that her boyfriend Conor made one big sacrifice for her.

Local TD Joe McHugh arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Jessica Gallagher.

“A girlfriend that Conor would do anything for, even eat gluten-free food for.”

Ms Gallagher had a love for travelling from studying fashion in Paris, which was followed by being offered a chance to further her education in Shanghai, thriving in her career in fashion.

An unfinished top that Ms Gallagher was designing was brought up as a symbol of her love for her career.

“She knew the success she was already building from hard work and determination.”

There was no eulogy, and at the end of the funeral mass, a cousin of Ms Gallagher sang The Climb. Her coffin was carried out of the church and taken for burial at Doe cemetery.

Ms Gallagher, who had been due to start a new job on Monday, was one of ten people, aged from five to 59, killed in the tragedy in the village of Creeslough last Friday.

The funeral of Martin McGill, 49, who was originally from Scotland, will also be held at St Michael's Church today.

An Garda Síochána continues to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments.

It is being treated as a "tragic accident". A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Jessica Gallagher.

The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Mr O'Flaherty's funeral will be in St Mary's Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.

A joint service will be held for Ms O'Donnell and her son James at St Michael's in Creeslough tomorrow afternoon.

A funeral for Ms Harper is to take place at St Mary's Church, Ramelton on Thursday.

Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael's Church, Creeslough.