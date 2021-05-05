A hero on the road to USA ‘94 – Alan McLoughlin was a straight talker, unafraid to take on the FAI suits

The shallowness of celebrity was never lost on Alan McLoughlin after that November night in ’93 that had team-mates crowding around him at Windsor Park, as if around a shrine.

It was his goal that sent Ireland to the 1994 World Cup in the US, thieving the local oxygen from a toxic night in Belfast that seemed, at times, to ripple on the edge of anarchy.

And the focus that immediately followed always felt a little alien and contrived to McLoughlin who had not played a single minute of competitive international football in the previous three years and would barely be used again by Jack Charlton for the next two.

“It has to be put into perspective,” he told this writer approaching the 25th anniversary of that famous strike in 2018. “I hadn’t played any part up until that point in the qualification because of the absolute quality of the squad we had.

“And I knew my place in that squad.”

McLoughlin, who passed away at just 54 yesterday after a long battle with cancer, was one of football’s straight talkers. A workmanlike professional who only completed a full 90 minutes in the Irish jersey when already more than half-way through his total tally of 42 international caps.

Yet a man unafraid to challenge authority too if or when he felt the need.

His relationship with Charlton carried a sharp edge, McLoughlin no doubt mindful of the brutal circumstance in which he had been added to Ireland’s squad for the 1990 World Cup finals. That squad was already at a pre-tournament camp in Malta when Big Jack made a last-minute call to omit Gary Waddock from the travelling party for Italy.

The decision was communicated clumsily, triggering “an unfriendly welcome” from the Irish players for McLoughlin who – the story goes – exited one side of a taxi on arrival at the team-base while a shattered Waddock climbed in the other.

Manchester-born to Irish parents (his mother, Nora, is from Knockaderry in Limerick, his late father, Pat, came from Largan near Tuam), he grew up in a terraced house on Maine Road, just down the street from Manchester City’s old stadium.

Signed as a trainee with Manchester United in 1983, he turned professional two years later and would make 109 appearances for Swindon Town before becoming known as the club’s “first million-pound player” when signing for Southampton in December of 1990.

It was at Portsmouth, though, that he would have the biggest impact, making 309 appearances between 1992 and 1999, scoring 54 goals.

Fiercely proud of his Irish lineage, he was – in his own language – “incensed” by a line in Roy Keane’s 2002 autobiography, suggesting that the vitriol of that famous 1993 night in Belfast would have “puzzled” Ireland’s English-born players like, McLoughlin, Andy Townsend, John Aldridge and Tony Cascarino.

Keane subsequently rang him to apologise, blaming a ghost-writer for any insinuation that Ireland’s Windsor Park hero would have known “little of the history” involved.

When English fans rioted at Lansdowne Road in 1995 forcing the abandonment of a friendly international, death threats came McLoughlin’s way. One letter arrived at Portsmouth’s stadium, Fratton Park, signed “Combat 18” and warning him to expect trouble on account of his “treachery” at playing for Ireland.

Police took the threat seriously, two Special Branch officers sent to his house to offer instructions on how to check his vehicle each morning for a car-bomb.

That check, he recalled, became “a solemn ritual” for months before he himself chose to desist, deciding that he could not live that way, in fear of “bigoted threats”.

First diagnosed with a kidney tumour in September 2012, McLoughlin was told in November 2019 that his cancer had returned, spreading to his chest, lungs and remaining kidney. He underwent unsuccessful immunotherapy before a tumour on a vertebra was subsequently discovered and he had to be rushed to hospital with a neck fracture.

Roughly five weeks ago, having undergone surgery to build a cage-support for his neck at John Ratcliffe Hospital in Oxford, McLoughlin released a statement on Twitter, outlining the procedures undergone and requesting privacy for him and his family.

He’d remained resolutely unimpressed by the FAI’s failure to make any contact with him on his original diagnosis, or indeed in 2018, our interview coming on the back of the association tweeting a video of his Belfast goal, with a link to Ticketmaster, captioned “Here’s hoping for another finish like this famous one from Alan McLoughlin.”

After that 2018 interview, the then FAI chief executive, John Delaney, issued an apology to McLoughlin for what he called “a complete oversight” in not inviting him to the Northern Ireland game, marking the 25th anniversary of that Belfast goal.

In his 2014 autobiography, A Different Shade of Green, he’d excoriated the association, writing of US ’94 that “the trip to America was one big cash-cow which they (FAI) would milk until dry, sometimes to the detriment of the players”.

Delaney is, of course, no longer involved, but there was something lamentably cack-handed in yesterday’s first official FAI statement, expressing sympathy to McLoughlin’s wife, Deby, and daughters, Aby and Megan.

FAI president Gerry McAnaney spoke of McLoughlin always being remembered “for that goal in Belfast 18 years ago”, while new chief executive, Jonathan Hill, suggested he would “always be remembered for that night in November in 1983.” Both 10 years out, both faithful to Alan McLoughlin’s long-held view of hapless administrators running the game here.

May he rest in peace.