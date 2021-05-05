| 2.4°C Dublin

A hero on the road to USA ‘94 – Alan McLoughlin was a straight talker, unafraid to take on the FAI suits

Vincent Hogan

Alan McLoughlin celebrates in Windsor Park, Belfast, in November 1993 after scoring the goal that sent Ireland to the World Cup the following summer. Photo: Getty Expand
The shallowness of celebrity was never lost on Alan McLoughlin after that November night in ’93 that had team-mates crowding around him at Windsor Park, as if around a shrine.

It was his goal that sent Ireland to the 1994 World Cup in the US, thieving the local oxygen from a toxic night in Belfast that seemed, at times, to ripple on the edge of anarchy.

