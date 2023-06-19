A haunted multi-storey? No, it’s talented Vicky’s car-park rehearsals

Vicky Adetutu (22) found the acoustics in the city-centre car park were ‘great’. Photo: Mark Condren

Drivers might have been left spooked by the ethereal sounds of a young woman singing in a Dublin city-centre car park. But the multi-storey isn’t haunted.

Meet the voice behind the Dublin car park 'ghostly' angelic singing

The otherworldly vocal melodies emerging from Dublin’s Irish Life Centre car park belong to parking attendant Vicky Adetutu (22).

She deploys the acoustics of the car park to perform some of her favourite songs, charming pedestrians passing by – and momentarily terrifying some motorists.

“Some people have come up to me and said they thought I was a ghost, which was funny,” Ms Adetutu told the Irish Independent.

“But I guess they could only hear me singing and they couldn’t see me.

“I never thought about that when I started singing. I just wanted to sing.

“I’ve been singing all my life. I don’t sing because I want to profit from it. I sing for joy. It brings me joy and I hope it has for someone else too. I used to practise at home but the neighbours complained about the noise.

“I found the acoustics here, in the car park, were great, so I started singing here.”

Ironically, Ms Adetutu’s beautiful impromptu performances take place only a short walk from some of the city’s main theatres.

One day, the young woman, from Blanchardstown, Dublin, hopes to attend college, to study stage management and technical theatre. “I love musicals,” Ms Adetutu said. “My favourite songs to sing are from the musicals Heathers, Wonderland, Wicked and Hamilton.”

Drivers who use the car park regularly hear Ms Adetutu practising the technically trickier elements of the songs that make up these Broadway hit shows. Her voice is so powerful, it echoes across the vast space and out on to the street, stopping commuters in their tracks.

But when she’s on duty, the job comes first, which she ­happens to enjoy.

“I’ve worked in this car park for a year. I’m here if any of the customers need help with anything,” Ms Adetutu added.

If you want to catch Vicky Adetutu singing for a live audience, and beyond the walls of a Dublin car park, she will be performing at the Summer of Soul festival.

Taking place at the Workman’s Club, on Dublin’s Wellington Quay, the Summer of Soul – “Dublin’s anti-racist and anti-fascist” festival – is an event that Ms Adetutu helped organise.

Backers were inspired by the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which saw figures such as Nina Simone and BB King perform at a time of political and social change in the US.

Ms Adetutu feels it’s important that the Dublin event takes place, forming a peaceful and creative protest movement against rising anti-immigrant sentiment.

As for car-park singing, it appears Ms Adetutu isn’t the only vocalist utilising the acoustics of stark car-park architecture.

It has become of a trend, with young people filming their own efforts in parking lots across the world.

And Ms Adetutu is certainly making the most of her stage, as she puts a smile on the faces of the city’s commuters.