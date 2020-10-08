'A hash was made of it' - changes implemented at Covid-19 checkpoints following hour-long delays

Gardai conduct a Covid 19 checkpoint on the outbound N4 at the Ceilbridge junction . Photograph by Gerry Mooney

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has appealed to people to pay attention to signs directing cars and trucks into different lanes at two checkpoints on the N7 and M2 from today as part of the policing of Covid-19 restrictions.

From 7am on 8 October 2020, alterations have been introduced to two specific designated checkpoints on the N7 (Junction 6) and M2 (Junction 2) only.

A new traffic layout has been introduced at these checkpoints which provides a dedicated HGV only lane to minimise delay.

IRHA President Eugene Drennan said that if drivers pay attention to the signs, the situation will be a lot smoother and swifter today.

Mr Drennan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that "a hash was made of the situation yesterday" and hauliers were dismayed as deliveries were held up for "hours on end".

The essential need for trucks, he said, has still not gotten into the psyche of some people in the country.

Mr Drennan said that people all over the country need to get their goods and produce also needs to be delivered abroad.

He said hauliers "lost a day" yesterday and while he could not put an exact figure on the losses, "it's a multiple, it's big."

The IRHA president said people should consider whether their journey is essential because there are still a lot of people "gadding about."

Mr Drennan urged motorists to carefully plan journeys and consider if they could be made outside of rush hour.

There are a total of 132 checkpoints around the country. The high visibility checkpoints, once a familiar sight back in Spring when the initial lockdown was introduced, will now be a regular feature on the roads again while the country remains at Level 3.

While gardai can only advise people to turn back, and do not have any powers to enforce guidelines at the moment, they are hoping that policing by consent will be enough to have an effect on the numbers of people driving.









Online Editors