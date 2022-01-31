Brendan Byrne (left)of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association and Patrick Murphy, of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

Irish fishermen say a “brilliant” result has been achieved as Russia has agreed to move its planned military exercises outside of the Irish exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producer's Organisation, said this result has been achieved due the extensive media coverage and the people of Ireland.

On Thursday, he met the Ambassador of Russia to Ireland Yuiy Filatov along with Brendan Byrne of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association.

In the meeting, they were told their fishing would not be disturbed by the exercises and the fishermen received further good news on Saturday as it was announced the drills would be moved.

"What made this happen was the media coverage, the movement of people, it was the comments, we captured the imagination I think,” Mr Murphy said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“We said there was no way we were going to put one of our fishing boats up against a navy vessel from Russia and that was the sentiment going forward.

"This industry is a tough industry and tragically we lose some very good people in our industry so you can understand how important it was for us to make sure we were safe out there and that the world's attention was on us with especially with what’s happening in Ukraine.

"It would have been unbelievable if something did happen outside there, you can imagine the tsunami that would have caused around the world.”

The ambassador of Russia to Ireland released the following statement on Saturday: “In response to the requests from the Irish government as well as from the Irish South and West

Fish Producer's Organisation the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu has made a decision, as a gesture of goodwill, to relocate the exercises by the Russian Navy, planned for February 3-8, outside the Irish exclusive economic zone (EEZ), with the aim not to hinder fishing activities by the Irish vessels in the traditional fishing areas.”

Mr Murphy said this result is “a great thing for our country” and shows that conversation is the way to go.

"This is a brilliant result, all of the giving out I gave to our politicians but Simon Coveney got it across the line and not only did they assure us we were safe but to get the Russians to move off out into international waters and it was a sign of goodwill.”