We can all look forward to yet another walk in the great outdoors… as mostly dry and cloudy weather is predicted for the coming weekend.

And the East is the spot to be, if you're hoping for some sunny spells.

“At the moment we have high pressure dominating our weather and our weather is very benign and settled”, a Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie.

“At the weekend it’s still high pressure in charge so largely dry.

"There will be some drizzle but mostly dry and cloudy. Maybe some brighter sunny spells possibly in eastern parts on Sunday”.

And those partial to some weekend gardening will be happy to note that there is no frost expected for the weekend.

“We have a lot of cloud cover so that cover is preventing frost at the moment, but our weather is changeable.

“Mostly cloudy overall this weekend, maybe a few sunny spells on Sunday”, said the spokesperson.

As for tomorrow, the forecast is for a mostly dry day with a good deal of cloud.

It will be brighter than today though, with some sunshine, especially in Munster and south and east Leinster.

Sunday is expected to be the brightest day of the weekend with “sunny spells likely across the eastern half of Ireland".

It may be dull and damp at times in the west of Connacht and the southwest of Munster.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 or 12 degrees Celsius are expected.

