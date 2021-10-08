A good news story: Irish Rail reunites lost dog with its owners

Irish Rail shared on image of the dog on Twitter

A dog who got on a train and travelled to Co Dublin has been reunited with its owners after Irish Rail shared an appeal online.

The young pup arrived in Heuston station in Dublin on Thursday morning having boarded a train from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

On Thursday, Irish Rail shared an image on Twitter of the dog in an attempt to find its owners.

The tweet added: “Is this your dog? This little dog travelled by train from Newbridge early this morning and is now being cared for by our Customer Information team in Heuston Station until we find its owner #LostDog”

The image of the black and white pup was retweeted over 800 times and gained over 3,000 likes.

Irish Rail then shared an update just two hours later stating that the dog’s owners had been found and that he was safe at home after an eventful day out.

This mischievous pup has been known to “scale walls and open doors”.

“Update: Our lost dog is travelling home after being reunited with her owner who shared tales of how this little dog can scale walls and open doors! Hopefully today’s journey was the final Great Escape!”

