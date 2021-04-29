‘A good news day’ – Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is celebrating the birth of her baby boy.

It is Minister McEntee’s first child with husband Paul Hickey.

The baby was born at 9:20pm last night in the Rotunda and weighs 7lbs 8oz.

The news was confirmed to Independent.ie by a close source, who declared it “a good news day all around”.

Minister McEntee began her maternity leave on Tuesday, waving to photographers and journalists from the steps of Leinster House as she made history by becoming the first female minister to take a maternity leave while in office.

She will take six months of maternity leave and has vowed to work on legislation to ensure maternity leave for politicians becomes enshrined in law.

Minister McEntee said she has received an overwhelmingly positive public and government response since her decision to take full maternity leave.

I’ve had nothing but positive responses from colleagues, from my community and constituents and from members of the public and I just want to thank everyone for that support,” she said today.

“It’s really important that women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and return to the positions that they were working in before.

“Most importantly, what I hope to see in the future is that this won’t just apply to me but that other Ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, will be able to avail of maternity leave,” she said.

The Citizens Assembly is currently examining as to whether or not constitutional change may be needed to bring in this change and is expected to make a recommendation on this by June.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin delegated the justice brief to Minister Heather Humphreys.





Online Editors