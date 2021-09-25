| 17.6°C Dublin

A good man died after too much Covid misinformation – while his hero goes on making money from devotees

Sam McBride

Controversial: DUP councillor Paul Hamill, a former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. The father-of-two died earlier this month after contracting Covid Expand

On the day that Paul Hamill died, the man whose undermining of public health advice had profoundly impacted the 46-year-old father-of-two made a typically self-assured post on Twitter. Ivor Cummins wrote about the coronavirus vaccine: “It’s the scam of the century, perhaps any century.”

Mr Hamill was a devoted disciple of Mr Cummins. Despite the Dublin engineer having no qualifications in virology or epidemiology, his videos have been watched more than 13 million times on YouTube, establishing him as a key figure questioning the medical and scientific consensus.

Repeatedly, Mr Hamill urged broadcasters to interview Mr Cummins. There was missional zeal in Mr Hamill’s promotion of a man whose output he only appears to have discovered less than a year before his death.

