'A glimmer of light': Boarlets born here for first time since the 12th century

Boars and lodging: Two of the litter of boarlets inspect their home at Wild Ireland, Co Donegal. PHOTO: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX

The last Irish wild boar is believed to have been killed in Co Donegal sometime in the 12th century.

But a new generation of the creatures has returned with the birth of six boarlets at a wildlife sanctuary in the county.

Killian McLaughlin (34), who opened his sanctuary Wild Ireland last October, got a shock when he went to see the animals on Thursday morning.

Tory, the female he had adopted from a zoo in England, had given birth overnight.

Mr McLaughlin, who is about to become a father for the first time himself, was delighted to welcome the six new additions.

The park, nestled in deep woodland near Burnfoot, is already home to three brown bears, three wolves, a lynx, deer, foxes, swans, ducks and a number of Barbary macaque primates.

For Mr McLaughlin, who works as a solicitor having previously studied zoology, the wildlife sanctuary has been a long-held dream.

Ever since childhood when he began taking strays into the back garden, he had been hoping to build a home for wild animals in need of rescue.

With the sanctuary closed to visitors during the lockdown, he says the birth of the boars is "a glimmer of light".

Irish Independent