'A ghastly error': Éamon de Valera offers condolences on the death of Adolf Hitler

When Taoiseach and Minister for External Affairs Éamon de Valera called on the German Minister Eduard Hempel to express his condolences on the death of Adolf Hitler, he was expecting criticism. Even so, he must have been taken aback by the vehemence of the international outcry that was to come.

It was May 2, 1945 and Hitler, the man responsible for the murder of six millions Jews and millions of others, had died by suicide in a bunker two days before. The war in Europe was drawing to a close.

The swastika flew at half-mast at the German legation on Northumberland Road in Dublin. A spokesperson told the Irish Times that the legation had received many messages of sympathy and many callers.

The leader of a neutral country should certainly not be among them. Frederick Boland, the assistant secretary of de Valera's own department, had no doubt about that, and he begged de Valera not to pay his respects, warning it would be a "ghastly error".

Expand Close Adolf Hitler The LIFE Picture Collection via / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adolf Hitler

De Valera, though, was not for turning, and was later reported to have paid his respects at Hempel's official residence in Monkstown, rather than the legation.

He was stubborn and inflexible when it came to matters of protocol. He even admitted later that he might have avoided the controversy by pretending to be ill but, as he explained in a letter to Robert Brennan, Irish Minister to Washington: "I would scorn that sort of thing".

"I acted very deliberately in this matter," he continued. "So long as we retained our diplomatic relations with Germany to have failed to call upon the German representative would have been an act of unpardonable discourtesy to the German nation and to Dr Hempel himself. I certainly was not going to add to his humiliation in the hour of defeat."

The Irish newspapers reported the visit the following day, May 3, 1945, briefly and without comment, but when the news was wired around the world, it prompted a barrage of international condemnation.

Anger in America

In the US, the Herald Tribune commented: "Despite all preoccupation with greater events, there is still time for a glance and a gasp at the spectacle of the prime minister of Éire marching solemnly to the German legation to present his government's condolences on the death of Adolf Hitler."

The New York Times was also dismayed. While de Valera might simply have been observing protocol, there was clearly something wrong with a protocol if it expressed grief for a man with the character and record of Hitler, it wrote.

There were other more colourful outbursts from Irish-Americans enraged by de Valera's actions.

In New York, for example, Mary Murphy wrote in a letter: "The Irish people should tar and feather you, you dirty bum."

In another, Angela D Walsh, also of New York, wrote: "Have you seen the motion pictures of the victims of German concentration camps, de Valera?... Have you seen the living dead, de Valera? Skin stretched over bone, and too weak to walk?"

The full horror of Hitler's efficient murder machine was starting to emerge, a point made clearly in the UK by Leonard Woolf, writing in the New Statesman: "Mr de Valera in the previous week must have seen the photographs of Dachau and Buchenwald. In Mr de Valera's condolences, we can see the degradation of civilised beliefs which made Hitler and the Nazi regime possible."

During the war, Éamon de Valera had succeeded in steering a steady path to maintain Ireland's neutrality despite a very real threat, early in the war, of a German invasion.

Historians agree that he was tilted in favour of the Allies. He had, on a number of occasions, even openly criticised Hitler's actions. In May 1940, for example, he spoke out against the German invasion of Belgium and the Netherlands. Towards the end of the war, the German Minister Dr Hempel protested when de Valera said he hoped that Czechoslovakia's suffering would end soon.

Now, however, he was being painted as a Nazi sympathiser and put in the same category as the European dictators, Salazar in Portugal and Franco in Spain, who had both marked Hitler's death. Interestingly, Sweden and Switzerland, both neutral, had done nothing.

The atmosphere grew even more tense when, on May 13, British prime minister Winston Churchill criticised de Valera's refusal to allow Britain to use the ports and accused his government of "frolicking" with the German and ­Japanese representatives to their heart's content.

De Valera's response was restrained and dignified and helped him to regain a footing, at least at home.

Policy of neutrality

Even when international opinion continued to rail against him, he never admitted that he had done anything wrong. In the Dáil some months later, he insisted he was sympathising with Dr Hempel as a representative of the German people, not endorsing his government's policies.

"He was, in his own eyes, extending the minimum diplomatic courtesies," David McCullagh, broadcaster and author of De Valera: Rule 1932-1975, explains.

He was a stickler for procedure, McCullagh adds. He had called on David Gray, the American envoy to Ireland, after President Roosevelt's death, so it would have been a personal slight not to show the same respect to Dr Hempel.

As de Valera himself wrote: "During the whole of the war Dr Hempel's conduct was irreproachable. He was always friendly and invariably correct - in marked contrast with Gray."

His already strained relationship with Gray - a man who "never missed an opportunity of showing his anti-Irish spleen", according to Dev's department secretary Joseph Walshe - got worse when the diplomat proposed withdrawing from Ireland in protest.

The acting US secretary of State, Joseph Grew, saw de Valera's act as "deplorable" but said it did not warrant Gray's withdrawal.

Whatever about his decision to condole with Dr Hempel, David McCullagh says de Valera performed brilliantly in the war, sticking firmly to the national policy of neutrality.

Historian Diarmaid Ferriter echoes that point, saying he held his nerve to maintain neutrality, which to him was the ultimate expression of independence, and he did so among the shadow language and shape-shifting of wartime when what was being said in public did not reflect what was being done in private.

As for the now infamous visit which would resonate for decades?

The author of Judging Dev: A Reassessment of the Life and Legacy of Éamon de Valera says that while most people consider de Valera's visit a great blunder, it must be remembered that he had a high personal regard for Hempel.

Also, he warns, it is dangerous to read the situation backwards. "It's very easy for us to hector people about the gaffes they made. It is very black and white now, but that is not how realpolitik works."