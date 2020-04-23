| 4.8°C Dublin

'A ghastly error': Éamon de Valera offers condolences on the death of Adolf Hitler

Seventy-five years ago the Nazi leader died - and the Taoiseach paid his respects. Clodagh Finn on a diplomatic blunder that resonated across the decades

Stubborn: Éamon de Valera visited German Minister Eduard Hempel's residence shortly after the death of Adolf Hitler

When Taoiseach and Minister for External Affairs Éamon de Valera called on the German Minister Eduard Hempel to express his condolences on the death of Adolf Hitler, he was expecting criticism. Even so, he must have been taken aback by the vehemence of the international outcry that was to come.

It was May 2, 1945 and Hitler, the man responsible for the murder of six millions Jews and millions of others, had died by suicide in a bunker two days before. The war in Europe was drawing to a close.

The swastika flew at half-mast at the German legation on Northumberland Road in Dublin. A spokesperson told the Irish Times that the legation had received many messages of sympathy and many callers.