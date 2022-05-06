‘A gentle soul’ – tributes paid to Offaly teen (15) killed in tractor accident

A community in Co Offaly has been left in shock after teenager Shane Hickey died following a tractor accident.

The third year student (15) has been remembered as a gentle soul following the tragic incident at Black Castle Bog near Clonmore at 11pm on Thursday.

Floral tributes today marked the entrance to the bog road just metres from his home where Shane lost his life when the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a drain.

The single-lane road is just a stone’s throw from the Hickey family home where a steady stream of friends, family and neighbours gathered to console Shane’s grieving family today.

Residents living in the close-knit rural community near Edenderry are numbed over the death of the popular St Mary’s College student.

“It’s just tragic, it’s terrible,” said a local shopkeeper who last saw Shane on Bank Holiday Monday when Shane, his father Richard and his grandfather came into the shop.

They had attended a charity tractor run organised by the local Ballinabrackey GAA in aid of Pieta House, she said.

“He was a grand lad,” she said.

“They all are around here,” she added.

Shane played football for Edenderry GAA, and has been described as a “gentle soul”.

Mark Young, who coached Shane, posted on Twitter: “It was such a pleasure to have coached you. You are a credit to your parents Richard and Paula and an idol to your brothers Alex and Evan. You will be greatly missed Shane.”

Offaly senior footballer Jordan Hayes, who is from the same club as Shane, said “life can be so cruel, rest in peace Shane”.

Shane’s school St Mary’s College, Edenderry, also paid tribute to him online.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our 3rd year student, Shane Hickey. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his parents Paula and Richard, and brothers Alex and Evan. May Shane's gentle soul rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” the school said in a statement.

Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin, whose diocese covers Edenderry, described the moment as a “very sad time”.

“Prayers and thoughts with Shane’s family and the entire school community at this very sad time. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis,” Bishop Nulty said in a tribute.

Shane’s primary school, Scoil Bhríde, said their former pupil’s death was “very untimely and tragic”.

“It is with great sadness that we heard this morning of the very untimely and tragic passing of one of our former pupils, Shane Hickey. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Shane's Dad Richard, to his mam Paula, and to his brothers Alex and Evan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dílis”.

A notice on RIP.ie said Shane will be “forever missed by his heartbroken family”.

Shane’s remains will be reposing at his home on Sunday from 1-7pm.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.