‘A gent, a fiercely proud Dub and a proper songwriter’- Tributes paid at funeral mass for Irish composer Pete St John

Irish composer Pete St John was described as “a gent, a fiercely proud Dub and a proper songwriter” at his funeral mass in Dublin today.

The Fields of Athenry songwriter, Peter Mooney, died peacefully in Beaumont Hospital on March 12 at the age of 90.

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance at the mass in Church of the Holy Child, Whitehall.

The father-of-two was praised for his songwriting abilities, but also for his “ability to connect with others”, the love he gave to his family, and the grá he had for his country.

After finishing secondary school in Synge Street he qualified as an electrician and then spent two decades in Canada and the US, where his two sons were born.

After 20 years he returned to Dublin in the 1970s and he began songwriting as he took inspiration from his surroundings. He was devastated to see the changes Dublin City had made, saying they were “trying to make a city of his town”.

Speaking at the mass, his eldest son Kieron Mooney said: “After a decade of good times in the United States he returned back to Ireland, after settling back into the Irish life Peter, who always loved to read and write poetry and dabble in songwriting, became the author of the songs that you all love so well and became Pete St John.

“I remember the beginning as a young man sitting at the dining room table in 251 Collins Avenue, myself and my younger brother were doing our homework, and right beside us was Peter, our father, starting a career as a songwriter.

“I remember the day that he penned The Fields of Athenry, and earlier remember The Rare Ould Times.

“He ran it by us a couple of times at the table but we were more interested at the time with our homework, but low and behold those two songs would become standards in Irish music.”

His son said that 46 years later, there isn’t a person in Ireland who doesn’t know the words to at least one of his songs.

"Pete used to say his songs were magic carpets as they will freely travel the world, his songs will live on forever,” he added.

The author’s friend Phil Coulter paid tribute to Peter at the end of the mass, saying he was “a gent, a fiercely proud Dub, and a proper songwriter”.

"There are songs, there are good songs and then there are big songs,” he added.

“Some maybe enjoy a time in the charts but then fade away, then there are songs that endure, songs that pass into the consciousness of the people, into the musical landscape, and indeed into the culture of the country, and they were Pete’s.

“If a song is still being sung 50 years after it was written, that's a big song, and there's not a songwriter in my time that wouldn't kill to write one of those.”

The Dubliner also authored several well-received books such as Jaysus Wept, Ambushed by Ideas, and Beggar at the Window.

Along with his songwriting talents, Peter was also an “exceptional athelte”, his son said.

He won several gold medals for track and GAA while he was in school and he was also an avid swimmer, he later took up golf after moving to the US.