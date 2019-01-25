'A gem of a person' - tributes paid to woman killed in M50 crash

The accident happened yesterday around 11.30am on the M50 northbound near Finglas.

The woman, named locally as Jackie Griffin, from Tallaght, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gardaí were yesterday forced to appeal to people to stop circulating images from the crash out of respect for the victim's family.

There were four vehicles involved - however, an impact between two cars caused the most serious damage, including the loss of life.

"As far as we are aware, one car was in a collision with another car, which then collided with a crash barrier," a source told the Irish Independent last night.

"The woman in that vehicle which hit the barrier suffered catastrophic injuries. Local Tallaght councillor Louise Dunne said last night that her thoughts were with the crash victim's family and her friends.

Another family friend described Ms Griffin as "a gem of a person".

The driver of the other car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Connolly Hospital though he is not understood to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A truck also suffered damage, but this was not involved in the initial collision, as was another car.

In a separate incident, a man in his 40s was killed by a 4x4 vehicle when he was struck on the Dublin Road, in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, at 6.50pm yesterday.

In Galway, shortly after 9am yesterday, a woman in her 80s was killed when the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision on the R446 at Kilrickle, Loughrea.

Irish Independent