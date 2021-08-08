A further 5,000 people have been vaccinated at walk-in centres so far this weekend

Over 35,000 people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in walk-in centres in the last two weekends.

More than 5,000 people have been vaccinated at walk-in centres around the country over the weekend so far.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid confirmed a further 5,000 first doses had been administered at the walk-in clinics as of Sunday morning, with many thousands more expected to be given today.

“Now over 89pc of adults are partially vaccinated and over 77pc fully. We're getting there,” Reid said on Twitter.

More than 30,000 people availed of the walk-in centres over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The HSE have said that over 60pc of 16 and 17-year-olds have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine so far with 40pc already receiving their first dose.

Among the people to receive a vaccine this weekend was 87-year-old Mary O’Connor from Sligo, who HSE boss confirmed was the oldest person to be vaccinated at the pop-up centres so far.

“It was a pleasure and moving to meet Mary and to hear many of her lovely life experiences,” Mr Reid said.

Public health officials are advising anyone who has not yet registered for a vaccine to do so, as 1,828 new cases were confirmed yesterday, the highest daily figure since January 23.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Ireland’s national 14-day incidence is now at 386 cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate of infection nationally since February.

"There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including due to the potential effect of the recent August Bank Holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns,” Dr Glynn said.

Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Louth and Galway have the highest incidence of the disease with over 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Glynn urged people in these counties to exercise caution in the coming days and weeks.

"Although the link between cases and severe disease has been very substantially weakened through vaccination, it has not been completely broken, and unfortunately due to the high incidence, we continue to see an increasing number of people in hospital," he said.

