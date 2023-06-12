‘A friend to many’ – tributes to father of three after fatal industrial accident in Cork

John Murphy died in hospital last week nearly two months after he suffered injuries in an industrial accident in Cork

A FATHER-of-three who died two months after an industrial accident in Cork was hailed as a beloved father, husband, son and brother.

John Murphy (41) of Condonstown, Watergrasshill, Co Cork, died in hospital almost two months after suffering horrific burn injuries in an industrial accident at the Stryker plant in east Cork.

Two workers were injured in the accident which involved an apparent explosion and fire on the roof of the Anngrove plant on April 18.

Both men were rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by paramedics while units of the Cork fire brigade attended the scene.

Mr Murphy, from north Cork, underwent emergency surgery for critical injuries and was placed on life support. He remained on life support over the past two months but died last Friday.

A second worker injured in the incident was discharged from CUH after the accident with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Murphy's family paid a moving tribute to him in a notice on RIP.ie.

He was described as “sadly missed, lovingly remembered… and a much loved husband of Daniela, devoted father of Kayla, Jayden and Dylan, beloved son of Sean and Eileen and dear brother of Michael, William, Tadhg, Josephine and Helena”.

Mr Murphy's funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

SIPTU paid tribute to Mr Murphy and are now engaged in talks with Stryker over safety matters at the plant.

Separate investigations are under way into the circumstances of the accident both by the US company and by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

An inquest by the Cork Coroner's Office is expected to be staged next year.

Stryker issued a statement in which they said they were “deeply saddened” by Mr Murphy's death.

They said he was “a friend to many” and “a valued colleague”.

SIPTU official Allen Dillon said everyone extended their sympathies to the Murphy family and Mr Murphy's work colleagues.

“He (John) has been in the thoughts of our members since the serious accident at the Stryker plant in which he and a colleague were injured,” he said.

“It is with deep regret that we heard the news that his struggle for life has had such a tragic outcome.

“While the circumstances of this tragedy have yet to be fully explained, as we await the outcome of an investigation by the HSA, it highlights once more the crucial importance of workplace safety.”

The incident on April 18 occurred at lunchtime and apparently involved a small explosion and resultant fire on a plant roof. Three units of the Cork County Fire Service attended the scene alongside the emergency services and members of Stryker's special in-house fire fighting unit. Gardaí were also in attendance in a support role.

US multinational Stryker employs around 4,000 people at six locations in Ireland, having established a Cork base in 1998.