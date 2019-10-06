Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA club have paid tribute to a young hurler who passed away in a car crash over the weekend.

'A friend to everyone' - Ballyhale Shamrocks pay tribute to young hurler killed in Kilkenny crash

Eugene Aylward (20s), died after the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The club posted a message dedicated to the senior hurler on social media, describing him as a "very popular young man".

In a statement on Twitter, the club wrote; "Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA extends its deepest condolences to both the Aylward and Cullen families on the devastating loss of their son Eugene. As part of our Senior panel Eugene was a very popular young man and a friend to everyone who was lucky enough to have known him.

"The thoughts, concerns and prayers of people in @BallyhaleGAA are with the family of the young man who has passed away; and with the young woman who was injured."

As a mark of respect to the family, all Ballyhale Shamrocks matches that were due to be played this weekend were called off.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Bobby Aylward, who is Mr Aylward's grand uncle, extended his sympathies to the family.

"It's a very sad occasion for his family. It's the second loss they had in the family in a year-and-a-half. They lost my brother, he would've been his grandfather, they lost a second grandson a year-and-a-half ago for another accident off a motorway, so that's two tragedies in a year-and-a-half.

"The family are shattered. My deepest sympathies are with them all, " he said.

The tragic incident happened at around 1am at Knockwilliam in Ballyhale.

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured in the incident and taken to University Hospital Waterford.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors