A fresh twist in the mysterious tale of Alpho O'Reilly

Alpho O'Reilly is not merely forgotten, it's as if he never existed.

Yet when you look at the pictures of him posing on steps near his home on Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin, he looks every inch the self-possessed man of the world. As a senior figure in RTÉ at the time, that is what he was. Dressed neatly in a three-piece suit, he is reclining against the railings, cigarette in hand, bearded and wearing thick glasses, his head thrown back with attitude.

Now, 25 years after he disappeared off the face of the earth, Alpho has reappeared, not in person but in documents filed in the Probate Office in Dublin, where his estate has been valued at more than €500,000.

At 3am on the morning of January 4, 1996, driving a distinctive apple-green Mitsubishi Colt (registration 95 D 6446) Alpho pulled into a filling station in Ashford, Co Wicklow, bought and paid for petrol and left the garage heading in the direction of Wexford. He was 74 at the time and reportedly a little confused. Neither he nor the car has ever been seen again.

For Alpho, there was no funeral, no gravestone and no grieving relatives to mourn his passing. Apart from the occasional appeal for information about his disappearance, he has remained a "missing person" for the last quarter of a century.

It was a surprising, almost theatrical, end to a glittering career of stage and screen, as the production designer on the iconic first series of The Avengers on ITV and designer of the first Eurovision Song Contest staged in Dublin.

"Not always liked, but his manner does not always invite tolerability," was how Michael Barry, RTÉ's controller of programmes at the time, described Alpho in a memo, indicating he could be a difficult man.

But, he conceded, he was also "amenable to reason, extremely hard-working and a thorough organiser within his sphere".

Apart from that assessment, little more was said about him, as he was a single man without any immediate family to keep his case alive.

He does turn up as a footnote in the story of the brutal and bizarre killing of another RTÉ designer, Charles Self, on January 20, 1982, at his smart mews home on Albany Avenue in Monkstown, Co Dublin.

Alpho O'Reilly had persuaded the hard-drinking, hard-living BBC designer to come to Ireland and join RTÉ, where they collaborated on programmes including the flagship Late Late Show and Vinny Hanley's MT-USA.

Charlie Self was openly homosexual at a time when it was more than just illegal, it was regarded by many as an affront to so-called 'decent' society, a convention that Self disregarded with abandon.

Alpho, on the other hand, was described as a "likeable, discreet figure in the gay world" and shied away from known homosexual haunts.

Nobody knows why Self had his throat slashed and suffered 14 savage stab wounds shortly after arriving home from a night out in Dublin. But as his boss, Alpho O'Reilly was among those interviewed about the murder - an investigation that was regarded by those in the underground gay community of the time as heavy-handed and at times homophobic.

Now, almost a quarter of a century after he disappeared into the night in Ashford, a document has turned up in the Probate Office in Dublin to the effect that Letters of Administration have been taken out on the estate of Alphonsus O'Reilly, director of design RTÉ, of 37 Strand Road, Sandymount, Dublin.

Letters of Administration are granted by the courts when a person dies without making a will and someone with a proven connection to the deceased decides to realise the value of their estate.

The Letters of Administration were granted to Thomas Purcell, a college professor of Northland's Drive, Omaha, Nebraska, USA. In the document, Alpho O'Reilly's estate is valued at a substantial €546,056.

A distinguished tax expert, Tom Purcell is professor of accounting at Creighton University in Omaha, where he has worked since 1979. He is also president of the board of directors of Catholic Charities in Omaha.

Investigations resulting from the search for a successor have revealed that Alpho O'Reilly's life was almost as mysterious as his death.

He was unmarried and his only direct living relative, his sister Peg, with whom he shared the large terraced house overlooking the sea in Sandymount, died some months before he disappeared. At the time little was known about his mother Molly Kelly's family and it was believed he had no first cousins on his father Martin O'Reilly's side.

"There was great difficulty in tracing parties who might be entitled to the estate on the paternal [O'Reilly side]," said a source close to the case. "But during the course of these investigations, which were extensive and lengthy, it was discovered that he had been survived by cousins on the maternal side."

Eventually a distant cousin, Fr Vincent Kelly, of Pontoon, Castlebar Street, Westport and Palmerstown, Dublin, whose mother was an O'Reilly from Louisburgh, Co Mayo, applied to have Alpho declared dead and later took out Letters of Administration on his estate.

It is likely that none of the distant cousins knew of him or had ever met him. An attempt to trace another, Mary (Molly) O'Reilly (nee Purcell) from Co Tipperary, was made in 2006. While attempts were made to trace the 'line of succession', Fr Kelly died in 2015.

It was then that Prof Purcell in Nebraska contacted the Galway firm of solicitors Leonard Silke and Co. As a result of this he has been granted Letters of Administration in Alpho O'Reilly's estate, although further court applications will be necessary before the matter is resolved.

Prof Purcell said by email that because of these legal complications, he is unable to comment on the case at the moment.

Little enough is known about Alpho O'Reilly, except that he grew up in hardship in Westport, Co Mayo, son of a rail worker and his wife. When he came to Dublin in 1946, he studied at the National College of Art and became an actor, set designer and stage manager at the Gate Theatre.

He became friendly with the artistic 6th Earl of Longford, Edward Pakenham of Tullynally Castle, Co Westmeath, and his wife Christine, whose theatrical company then ran the Gate Theatre.

Speaking with what was described as an "educated and refined" accent and a confirmed smoker, Alpho worked closely with the Longfords and over the years was involved in productions involving the playwrights Mary Halpin and Eugene McCabe and the actor TP McKenna.

He left for England in the mid-1950s and worked in the BBC and later ABC Television, where he was production designer for the first five episodes of The Avengers series with Patrick Macnee as Steed. But by the time the first episode, Hot Snow, was broadcast in January, 1961, Alpho O'Reilly was back in Dublin where he had been head-hunted for the opening of Telefís Éireann on New Year's Eve the same year.

A decade later he was deeply involved in Ireland's first ever Eurovision Song Contest, which was staged in The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin in April 1971, following Dana's win the previous year with All Kinds of Everything.

As a result of the success of the production, which gave RTÉ a worldwide audience of millions, he was appointed director of design in 1972.

Alpho O'Reilly continued to work in RTÉ until his retirement and then took on freelance work, including a production at the Abbey Theatre. Some sketches he did for a one-man show by Jack Aranson, based on Moby Dick and staged in Dublin, came up for auction in Whyte's a number of years ago, but failed to sell.

The disappearance of Alpho O'Reilly and his car is one of the most enduring mysteries of that era and almost 25 years later, it as enigmatic as it was first reported all those years ago.