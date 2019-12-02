Music lessons for children in direct provision can be a form of therapy to combat trauma they have experienced, according to St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

'A form of therapy' - Charity giving music lessons to children in direct provision to help them fight trauma

The charity provides music and choir lessons for children in direct provision centres in Kerry and Cork and says the lessons can have therapeutic benefits.

"We help kids in primary school with trips, as parents can't pay," said Paddy O'Flynn, vice-president for the charity in the south-west region.

"We also subsidise support for music and choir practice, as a few children find that music works as a form of therapy."

