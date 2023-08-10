‘A fantastic young man’ – tributes paid to Laois teen (15) following his death

Tributes have been paid after the death of a Laois teenager who has been described as a “smashing young man”.

Ronan McNamara (15), who passed away this week, was a member of the Stradbally Parish Gaels and a player on the minor squad.

Chairperson of the club Liam Ramsbottom said Ronan was “a fantastic young man” with “a large circle of friends in the locality and school”.

“He kept his head down and did whatever you asked him to,” Mr Ramsbottom added.

Earlier today, the GAA club posted a tribute to the young player on their Facebook page.

“As you are all aware by now, today we lost a very special young man Ronan McNamara who was a member of our minor squad,” the post read.

"Only last Sunday Ronan lined out with his teammates and gave his all as he has always done for the team.

“Ronan was a smashing young man and it was an honour and privilege to have been part of his journey.

“We are all heartbroken for Ronan, his dad Paul, his mam Yvonne, his sister Orlaith, all the McNamara & Smyth families & friends.”

In a tribute online yesterday, Portlaoise Rugby Club said Ronan was a “very popular young lad and a super rugby player”.

"It was with great shock and sadness that Portlaoise RFC learned today of the death of Ronan McNamara,” the post read.

“Ronan was part of last year’s U-16s team. The U-16s squad are meeting at the clubhouse in Togher to give each other support and to remember their team mate.

“May Ronan rest in peace.”

Ronan was a pupil at St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise, which opened its doors today to offer support to students and staff.

In a statement online, the school community said it was “heartbroken to have lost such a bright and pleasant young man, as described by his teachers and peers”.

"Ronan had a wide array of interests, playing football for Stradbally GAA, rugby for Portlaoise RFC and was a talented guitar player,” the statement said.

“To Ronan’s family and friends, our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to you. We must now support each other in the difficult days ahead.”

Funeral details are yet to be announced.