‘A family shattered, a community numbed’ – Mum of toddler killed in Cashel crash attends funeral as boy and grandparents laid to rest

Family gathers to remember Thomas and Brigid Reilly and young Tom Reilly (3)Three family members died in horrific crash last Tuesday night

President Michael D Higgins arrives for the funerals at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel, Co Tipperary, for Thomas Reilly (45) his wife Bridget Reilly (46) and their grandson Tom (3) Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A family has been left shattered by the death of three members in a car crash in Co Tipperary, a priest has told the funeral of Tom and Bridget Reilly and their grandson Tom.

Father Enda Brady told the funeral at St John the Baptist church in Cashel: “Sadness is when we have one coffin and a grieving family in the church.

“Today’s gathering of three coffins, which includes the remains of a three-year-old, have left a family shattered, a community numbed and people grappling for words.”

The three family members died when the car they were travelling in crashed in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel last Tuesday night.

The boy’s parents, both aged 22, were also seriously injured in the crash.

Tom’s mother Diane, arrived at the church today wearing a black t-shirt featuring a photograph of her son.

A number of other mourners are also wearing t-shirts featuring photographs of the victims.

Ahead of the service, the three white coffins were brought to the front of the church.

It was the second time in days that multiple people were killed in an accident in Tipperary, following another tragedy in Clonmel.

Luke (24) and Grace McSweeney (18), Nicole Murphy (18) and Zoey Coffey (18) died when the car they were in hit a wall.

Fr Brady told mourners today that there is an individual behind every road death statistic.

“In our times we continue to have counts, statistics and numbers produced every so often. And each year, among these figures, we are given the number of people who die on our roads.

“When we hear these, our reaction can be a moment where we say ‘God bless them’, and then move on with our daily lives. But when this awful situation lands on your doorstep, then you know these are not just numbers, there is a face, there is a heart, there is a personality, there is an individual.

“Unfortunately, Tom and Bridget Reilly, and their grandson Tom, have joined the number for this year. But we don’t gather here today to remember them as a number.”

Three-year-old Tom will be remembered throughout Ireland as a character with his thumb raised in the air, mourners were told.

Fr Brady said: “Tom and Bridget’s children remember the parents who loved and cared for them and their nephew, who, in three short years, endeared himself to the family.

“Their parents, brothers and sisters, cousins and extended family remember the people that were Tom and Bridget Reilly – they remember young Tom, the character that will be remembered throughout Ireland with his thumb raised in the air.

“The way they laughed and cried, the way they interacted, the way they were – these are the traits and qualities that we remember today as we celebrate the funeral mass for a small boy and his grandparents.”

President Michael D Higgins was among the mourners at today’s funeral.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented at the funeral by aide de camp Commandant Claire Mortimer.

Members of the emergency services, including gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and representatives of Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel were also in attendance.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Reilly family, as people send their condolences to their loved ones.

“My heart is breaking for each and everyone of you,” one wrote.

“I can’t imagine your pain with the huge loss of so many members of your precious family gone from your lives. So many generations with broken hearts.

“I have no words other than I’m thinking and praying for each and everyone of you. Look after each other.”

Another said Mr and Mrs Reilly were a “beautiful couple taken too soon” alongside their “precious grandson.”

“So deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of much loved Tom, Bridget and little Tom.”