A dried bat, moose horn and 37 crocodile teeth - the strange items people have tried to smuggle into Ireland by post

The contraband came from countries including Cameroon, Indonesia, India and Japan, and was seized by Customs' anti-smuggling teams at An Post's Portlaoise mail centre.

All animal-related imports must undergo a veterinary inspection before entering the jurisdiction, while the movement of certain species is banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

A package containing 89 dried insects was intercepted by the Customs Division of Revenue in Portlaoise in May 2018. The parcel had been posted from Cameroon, where insects are a popular delicacy.

In July 2018, anti-smuggling personnel seized a package containing two exotic beetles, which were alive when they reached the mail centre, having survived the long journey from Japan.

A total of 37 crocodile or alligator teeth from the US were discovered in a parcel during the same month, while a dozen eggs from the US were also seized the next day.

A horse's tail and a calf rawhide from Australia were seized separately at the mail centre on the same date in June 2017. A moose horn from Canada was intercepted two months later.

Other animal-related seizures during 2017 and 2018 included a dried bat from Indonesia, and seven "bird cape feathers" from India.

In 2016, a consignment of eight alligator heads, an active bird's nest, and a package containing up to 4,000 live bees were seized at the mail centre.

At Dublin Airport during the same year, a hippo's tusk and a crocodile head were among the animal-related items seized.

A spokesperson for Revenue said officers "carry out X-rays and physical examinations based on risk assessment".

Irish Independent