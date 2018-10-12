Police in Derry have slammed someone who shot a grandmother's cat 25 times with a pellet gun as a "despicable excuse of a human being".

'A despicable excuse of a human being'- grandmother devastated after cat shot 25 times with pellet gun

The cat is currently receiving treatment at the vet who said that it has serious injuries and has 25 pellets in its body.

The incident occurred around the Tullymore Road area.

Police appealed for information on the 'PSNI Foyle' Facebook page.

"I have been sitting here wondering how to word this post without typing exactly what is on my mind but here goes," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Officers have just spent time consoling a grandmother who found her wee cat with serious injuries.

"The cat would not go far from its home.

"If you have any information that can help us find the despicable excuse of a human being that caused this then please ring 101 and quote ref no 654 11/10/18."

