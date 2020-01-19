A deadly darkness: Keane Mulready-Wood's last call home

The final phone call of the child who was brutally murdered in the Drogheda feud was to his mother, to say he would be home later and asking her to leave money out for a taxi.

The final phone call of the child who was brutally murdered in the Drogheda feud was to his mother, to say he would be home later and asking her to leave money out for a taxi.

The call marked Keane Mulready-Wood's final contact with his family before the 17-year-old was abducted, murdered and his body dismembered and dumped on a housing estate, as a warning from one crime gang to another.

Keane, who was sucked in aged 14 as a runner for one of two feuding drugs gangs, was under a curfew to be home before dark and had been observing the rules, according to a local parish priest, Fr Phil Gaffney, from the Holy Family Church. At the time of his death, he was on licence after being convicted of intimidating a local mother over the drug debts to the gang racked up by her child.

The brutal killing of "a child trying to find his way" has shocked gardai who said it marked a new low in the city's worsening gang violence. The boy's murder, which was followed by three gangland shootings and a stabbing in Cork, has catapulted gangland violence on the political agenda.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In