As restrictions significantly ease from today after four months of a strict lockdown, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described this May Monday as “a day of freedom”.

Vaccinated grandparents can once again hug their grandchildren as friends and family can meet outdoors.

Hairdressers, barbers and beauticians all reopen their doors from today as non-essential retail is allowed to provide click-and-collect and appointment-based shopping before a full reopening on May 17.

According to Mr Varadkar, 12,000 businesses will reopen their doors across the country with as many as 100,000 people returning to work.

"I think today is also a day of freedom,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"We can travel anywhere on the island, meet our friends and family outdoors, indoors for vaccinated. Religious services are back which is very important for people of faith.

“Thank you to the Irish people for getting us this far and thank you to the HSE for running such a good vaccination programme, and thank you to Irish business because they have had to make enormous sacrifices over the past few months.”

The Employment Minister said existing financial services will remain exactly as they are until the end of June.

He said there is “no cliff edge” to when Government support will end for businesses, however “it can’t go on forever”.

"By the end of May we will give businesses certainty and clarity of what happens there after [the end of June],” he said.

“We will make a distinction between businesses and sectors that are still closed and suffering the most as opposed to those that will be able to bounce back quite quickly once they’re back up.

“The wage subsidy scheme (WSS) we anticipate that staying in place for some time.”

The Tánaiste said decisions haven’t yet been made on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

"Anything that we do is going to be done in a graduated way, recognising the fact that people have suffered a lot,” he said.

"What we don’t want to do is withdraw financial supports too quickly because we do think there will be a boom in consumer spending now that people can spend again, but, that may tail off in the autumn and the last thing we want to do is to be removing government support at the same time that demand falls off.”

He added that the VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sector will remain at 9pc until the end of the year, and this may be extended into next year.

Due to a large proportion of the country working from home, retail and hospitality are worried there will be fewer people availing of their services.

“It depends on where you are as footfall in suburbs is up and in the city centre it is down dramatically,” Mr Varadkar said. “But, going into the autumn you will see a return to the office in part.”