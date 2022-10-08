People leave St Michael's Church Creeslough after a Mass as emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin said it was "a dark day for Donegal and Ireland" after the unspeakable Creeslough tragedy which has claimed nine lives with further deaths feared.

Mr Martin also vowed that the entire resources of the State will be put behind the shocked Creeslough community as he confirmed he now intends to visit the scene of the tragedy.

The Taoiseach, speaking in Cork as he opened the Carrigaline relief road, also paid a moving tribute to the emergency services who had fought heroically to rescue the trapped and injured.

"I think the entire nation is shocked at what has happened - it is an unspeakable tragedy," he said.

"Our thoughts, our hearts and our prayers go out to the people of Creeslough and to the families of those who have lost their lives and who have been injured as well as to the entire community who are numbed and shocked by what has happened."

"It is very, very difficult to comprehend that as people go about their daily lives that something like this could happen in the middle of the day."

"It has been extremely difficult and traumatic for people as they have had long waits with anxiety and stress waiting for news of their loved ones."

Mr Martin said the actions of the emergency services in Donegal and across the north west region were heroic.

"We want to pay tribute to all of the essential services - those who worked throughout the night, at times in danger, to rescue people and to do everything they could to comfort people."

"Our emergency services - health, firefighting, Gardai - right across the board across the north west, especially our colleagues in Northern Ireland, ambulance and firefighting who came willingly and very quickly to the aid of those impacted by this."

"That will long be remembered, that solidarity and sense of strong community."

The Taoiseach said Ireland will stand behind the traumatised Donegal community to help them through the tragedy.

"Thirdly I want to say that the community in Creeslough is going through an enormous trauma, and we have to do everything we possibly can to help the community to come through this day by day in the time ahead."

"No words will console what has happened - those who have lost loved ones as a result of this tragedy."

"We have to be there for them as a people and we have to do everything we can to help them cope with this unspeakable tragedy."

"Community is a very strong value of our people - we believe in community. I heard this , morning on radio various people from Creeslough, sporting clubs right through from the GAA club and so on bringing (home) that sense of community but also the shock there and the need for all of us to be there to support in any way we can."

Mr Martin said the Government will do everything required to help the Creeslough community.

"In terms of essential services from local authorities right through to health services we will continue to back up those services and whatever is required will be provided."

"Then in terms of counselling services through childcare to education through family-based counselling we will provide whatever services are identified by the community as being necessary."

"That will help in terms of helping people to try to be in a position to be able to cope with this in the days ahead."

"I will be ensuring that this happens across all local and national services - that they will be available to help people get through this terrible time for them."

"The scale and enormity of it because it is such a small community - it means that almost everybody will know on friendly basis someone who has lost their life, families who have been affected by this."

"It is a terrible, terrible tragedy. It is a dark day for Donegal and Ireland as well."

"Everybody is thinking about what unfolded in Donegal."