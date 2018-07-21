'A dark cloud rests over our community' - Twin sister of Carrickmines victim dies in 'tragic circumstances'

A family devastated by the Carrickmines fire has been hit with tragedy again as the twin sister of one of the victims has died.

Tributes have been pouring in for 29-year-old Amanda Gilbert who passed away on Thursday.

Her twin sister, Tara (27), was killed n the halting site blaze on the Glenamuck Road in Carrickmines, Dublin 18.

Tara was pregnant at the time of her death.

Amanda Gilbert, sister of Tara Gilbert, during a mass to commemorate the victims of the Carrickmines halting site fire that claimed ten lives last year, at Holy Redeemer Parish Church in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Jim O'Brien, a spokesperson for the Bray Travellers Action Group, said the community is in a state of shock.

"It's a really big loss to the community. She died in tragic circumstances," he said.

"She was a lovely person and well liked by everyone. We are pulling together for her father and supporting the family as best we can.

"Everyone had great for Amanda and Tara."

Fassaroe Residents Facebook page paid their respects to Amanda.

"A dark cloud rests over our community with the loss of yet another young life. Rest In Peace Amanda Gilbert 1988-2018 Thoughts are with Amanda’s family and friends at this heartaching time."

Family friends have also paid tribute on Facebook.

"RIP Amanda Gilbert hope the angels in heaven look after you there are no words here," one wrote.

"My heart goes to the surviving family of Amanda Gilbert. A beautiful soul," another said.

Five adults and five children died in the Carrickmines Fire in October 2015.

Tara's partner Willie Lynch and their two children, Kelsey (4) and Jodie (9) and Willie's brother Jimmy Lynch perished in the fire.

Thomas Connors (27), his wife Sylvia (30) and their children Jim (5), Christy (3) and six-month-old Mary also tragically died.

Gardaí investigated if there were any criminal health and safety breaches by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in relation to the placement of units at the temporary halting site.

The DPP decided in May no prosecution will be brought against a county council in connection with the fatal fire.

The decision means an inquest into the deaths can now resume, having been adjourned by coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

