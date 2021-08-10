A cup of tea and a sandwich will welcome Olympic hero Kellie Harrington home to Portland Row

Ireland’s Olympic hero Kellie Harrington will be welcomed home with a sandwich and a cup of tea.

“I reckon Kellie will be exhausted after all the travelling,” said her mum Yvonne.

“All she’ll want is a cup of tea. She wouldn’t drink at all.

“Kelly hasn’t drank in two years. She's so into her training. We’ll have sandwiches and a cup of tea,” she told the Irish Independent.

“She’s in great form. I always knew she’d do it because she trained so hard. But then again I’m saying to myself, ‘I don’t know if this is sinking in’.”

But while the celebrations inside the Harrington home on Portland Row will be understated – outside it will be a different affair as people are expected to line the streets to cheer her home.

Kellie is due to be paraded through the streets of Dublin’s north inner city this afternoon in an open-top bus.

Yvonne said her daughter “deserves” to be cheered on by her home city and to hold aloft her gold medal for the local community, who have supported her, to see.

“We’re very proud. I can't wait to see her, but I want everyone to see her,” Yvonne said.

“The homecoming is important for the neighbours, the community, the people who showed so much support.

“I can't believe how good people around this area and other people visiting have been.”

Yvonne revealed that a Kilkenny fan, who stopped off on his way to the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, left a monetary gift hidden in a bag of potatoes.

A photo was widely shared on social media showing the man dropping the bag of spuds off to Kellie’s brother, Joel.

“Do you know that man put €100 in the bag of spuds,” Yvonne said.

“I thought it was a joke. The bag was closed but he said, ‘there's a bag of spuds for Kellie and a few bob for your ma’.

“People have been amazing, they’ve handed in some beautiful presents. My kitchen is like a florist. It’s unbelievable.”

Yvonne, a carer, said her husband, Christie, who works for the HSE, is “very proud” of his daughter’s achievements and is “over the moon”.

But Yvonne admitted she’s “worn out” after all the fuss in recent days.

Well over 24 hours after the fighter’s win against Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira, people were still knocking at the door to congratulate the family.

“I’m worn out. I’m hanging out the washing and then I’ll be walking our Staffie, Tia.

“I can’t wait to see Kellie but yes, we’re tired. I’ll try to have a rest before tomorrow.”

The Harrington family’s friend, Susan Mangan, said a homecoming was very important for Portland Row.

“It’s electric around here since she won that fight,” she said.

“From the first lockdown, people were ignoring each other and not shaking hands because we were doing everything we were told to do.

“But Kellie’s win has brought everyone together again. Everyone had been wrapped up in their own worries, closing their doors because of Covid. Now they all want to throw them open and cheer for Kellie, who made history for Portland Row.”

Dublin City Councillor Nial Ring said Dublin City Council (DCC) will ask only local people to “come out and don’t converse”.

“It's great news,” Mr Ring said. “But who knows, Kellie might say she doesn’t want people on the streets, due to Covid-19.

“She’s very safety conscious, as a frontline worker. Kellie will also be putting a statement out tomorrow.”

Cllr Ring was arranging ‘welcome home’ posters for local people to collect and place in their windows.

Last night DCC said it has not yet officially approved the open-top bus tour, but it is expected to make an announcement at midday today. The route being planned is understood to take in Portland Row, as well as Ballybough, North Strand, Sean MacDermott Street, Gardiner Street and Summerhill.

As well as being a gold medalist, Kellie works as a cleaner on the household staff on St Mary’s ward at St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview.

Her work colleague, clinical nurse manager Shane Madigan, told the Irish Independent: “It will be great to see her, we’re dying to have her back to work.

“She’s been working in a hospital more or less full-time during Covid, for the last year when her sport was cancelled.

“She increased her hours, when things were getting hairy. She's still very much a part of the hospital, even though she's a household name.

“Kellie loves the patients and they love her and she rolls her sleeves up to work hard.

“There’ll be tears when she walks through the hospital door with that gold medal.”