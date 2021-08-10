| 13.1°C Dublin

A cup of tea and a sandwich will welcome Olympic hero Kellie Harrington home to Portland Row

Proud mam Yvonne said she ‘can’t wait’ to see her daughter

A man photographs a post box which has been painted gold near Kellie Harrington's home in Portland Row, Dublin, after she won a boxing gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Laura Lynott

Ireland’s Olympic hero Kellie Harrington will be welcomed home with a sandwich and a cup of tea.

I reckon Kellie will be exhausted after all the travelling,” said her mum Yvonne.

“All she’ll want is a cup of tea. She wouldn’t drink at all.

