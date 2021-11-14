‘A cruel time for the dying and bereaved’ – bishops hold special Mass to remember pandemic dead

The pandemic has been a “cruel time” for the dying and the bereaved, the head of the Catholic Church said at a special Mass of Remembrance in Knock.

The country’s bishops, who gathered at the Co Mayo Shrine, also expressed deep gratitude and prayer for the ‘heroes’ “who kept our health, emergency and essential services going during the pandemic”.

They did so “often denying themselves, in the cause of compassion, charity and love”, Archbishop Eamon Martin said.

He appealed for carers and health workers to be “fully resourced and rewarded for their goodness” and stressed that they were still keeping those essential services going today and every day.

“Even if the stories and statistics of Covid slip down the main news headlines, these heroes remain at their posts - dedicated, often exhausted, but always deeply committed to their vocation of love and care and mercy,” he told the congregation of families of those who died during the pandemic and representatives of health workers.

“What a cruel time it has been for the dying and the bereaved,” Dr Martin said in his homily, and highlighted now the pandemic had changed the way people traditionally expressed solidarity with those grieving.

While traditionally families of the bereaved are wrapped “in a blanket of love and care” and accompanied in their suffering with love and prayer, “sadly, in many cases during the Covid pandemic, those precious, final moments saw increased heartbreak”.

“At a time when physical closeness is so important, and our caring instinct is to hug someone, or hold their hand, it was distressing that often the final words of love and prayer had to be spoken over a telephone, or from behind windows and screens, or masks or visors,” the Catholic Primate said.

Flanked by bishops from every diocese in the country, he said many families had walked “the Way of the Cross” over the past nineteen months.

“Thankfully, along that Way, they were able to meet kindly ‘Veronicas’ - in the shape of our amazing and dedicated health workers and carers who put themselves out to wipe the brow and dry the tears of our suffering and dying brothers and sisters.”

There had also been many ‘Good Samaritans’ helping others “to shoulder their burden; offering messages of hope and encouragement to say, ‘you are not forgotten’ and ‘even if we cannot hold your hands or give you a hug, we still care deeply for you’, and, ‘we hold you close in our prayers and in our hearts’.”

The Church leader also noted how many funeral customs and rituals had to be curtailed in order to protect health and life during the pandemic.

“We missed important opportunities to pay our respects and offer comfort to the bereaved.” Close relatives and friends were often unable to travel home for funerals; month’s mind Masses, anniversaries and blessings of the graves were also impacted, Dr Martin noted.

“But still, the people of Ireland instinctively reached out to those in need of care and consolation - lining the streets in solidarity, sending cards or leaving digital messages of sympathy, and setting up webcams in parish churches so that family members could connect in from faraway places,” he said.

During November many parishes around the country are gathering for special Masses like the one on Sunday in Knock to express solidarity in these difficult times.

“The Covid-19 virus may have struck at the very heart of our outreach and ministry to the sick, the dying and the bereaved; but it could not, and did not, and will not destroy our hope and our conviction that God remains especially near to people who suffer, and God is close to those who are broken-hearted,” Archbishop Martin said.