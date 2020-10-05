'A crazy day'- French couple get married in Dublin Airport

Nico Buhler and Justine Heintzelman tied the knot in the foyer of the original Aer Lingus terminal. Pic: Dublin Airport/Twitter

A French couple, who have lived in Ireland for 18 months, got married on Sunday in an unconventional location- Dublin Airport.

Nico Buhler and Justine Heintzelman tied the knot in the foyer of the original Aer Lingus terminal after having to cancel their wedding three times due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The newlyweds wanted to get married now as their paperwork was to go out of date. On Monday, they still had no venue so Nico chanced his arm and rang Dublin Airport.

“On Monday, we didn't have a wedding planned due to coronavirus, so we didn't know where to go” he said.

“I woke up on Tuesday morning and I thought, we've been travelling so much, airports are always open, so I took my courage and I called [Dublin Airport]. And look where we are now! It's just crazy,” he told RTE News.

Just three witnesses attended the unconventional wedding, with Justine saying most of her friends didn’t know about their big day but that “they will learn [the news] in some way”.

The couple stressed they would have loved their family there but "we can't put them at risk, so it's a hard step to take but we have to take it.”

Nico and Justine were originally going to get married at the end of April. The couple were eager to get hitched soon as their paperwork was due to go out of date at the end of October.

Read More

“And then we had until the end of October to do it legally before losing the paperwork and having to do it all over again,” Justine said.

“And we hoped we could do it today, because it's our fifth year anniversary today, so it's even better to be able to do it like this. What a crazy day!”

Due to the weather, the pair were married indoors as opposed to the planned location of the airport gardens.

Dublin airport shared the exciting news on Twitter: “We don’t do weddings normally. But French couple Nico & Justine, who’ve lived here for 18 months, had their wedding cancelled 3 times. Their paperwork was almost out of date so they asked could we help. Rain forced them from the gardens outside the old terminal ..”

The newlyweds didn’t hop on a plane afterward for a honeymoon but instead went home, but their next adventure is on its way as they’re due to welcome a baby in the coming months.

Online Editors