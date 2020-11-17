A Covid Christmas: Two-thirds of Irish people plan to celebrate with just immediate family

Irish people are still looking forward to Christmas this year, despite it being quieter one.

Two-thirds of Irish people will celebrate this Christmas with just immediate family, while 20pc are holding off until December to make a decision, a new survey has revealed.

Despite the pandemic, 71pc of Irish people are still looking forward to Christmas, however, 85pc of people are concerned that Christmas get-togethers will be limited due to the current and future Covid-19 restrictions.

The Zahra study surveyed over 4,800 people across the country on their feelings toward Christmas in the Covid era. It asked them questions during Level 3 restrictions in September and then again during Level 5 restrictions at the end of October.

Some 64pc said that they plan to support local businesses this Christmas, which is an increase of 22pc when the same question was asked in September. Some 53pc even said they would be willing to spend more on locally sourced, artisan products.

When it comes to food shopping two-thirds of respondents said they are spending less day-to-day due to the pandemic. However, 56pc said they believe they will spend roughly the same amount of money on the Christmas food shop as in previous years.

Read More

Some 11pc believe they will spend up to €300, 20pc estimate they will pay from €200-€250 and 28pc plan to fork out between €150-€200 on their Christmas food shop.

A staggering 64pc of those surveyed said they plan on doing several shopping trips this Christmas as opposed to one big shop.

Aldi, Tesco and Dunnes were ranked as the top three grocery retailers Irish people plan to visit for their Christmas essentials.

Irish people still plan on spending plenty of time in the kitchen this Christmas, with 35pc saying they will spend up to six hours preparing a festive feast for their family.

Some 90pc of respondents will prepare a traditional roast dinner, with 10pc cooking a gluten-free option, 6pc providing a dairy-free option and 11pc catering for vegetarians.

The top three most important traditions for Irish people this Christmas are having family gatherings at home (65pc), bringing children to see Santa (27pc) and attending a religious ceremony (21pc).

Commenting on the study, Co-Founder of Zahra Gina Miltiadou MD said: “Our latest study shows that while the pandemic has forced the nation to take stock - it has reminded us that we have everything we need at home this Christmas with our immediate loved ones.

“Maximising your business’s content to communicate a real sense of home and comfort in messaging has never been more important. While for most people, Christmas will be scaled back to its simplest form, there is a huge opportunity for Irish brands to provide reassurance to consumers by showing they’re here for them in the moments that truly matter.

“This is particularly evident given the increase in consumer sentiment around shopping local during current Level 5 restrictions when compared with Level 3.”

Read More

Online Editors