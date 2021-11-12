| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A colourful mix of programmes over the weekend worth watching

To celebrate the release of Abba&rsquo;s first studio album in 40 years, a number of schedule-filling repeats under the banner Abba Night will screen on the BBC tomorrow Expand
Michael Keaton stars tonight in Dopesick (Star on Disney+), an eight-part miniseries about America&rsquo;s opioid crisis Expand
Jodie Whittaker&rsquo;s stars in the final season of Doctor Who on the BBC on Sunday Expand

Close

To celebrate the release of Abba&rsquo;s first studio album in 40 years, a number of schedule-filling repeats under the banner Abba Night will screen on the BBC tomorrow

To celebrate the release of Abba’s first studio album in 40 years, a number of schedule-filling repeats under the banner Abba Night will screen on the BBC tomorrow

Michael Keaton stars tonight in Dopesick (Star on Disney+), an eight-part miniseries about America&rsquo;s opioid crisis

Michael Keaton stars tonight in Dopesick (Star on Disney+), an eight-part miniseries about America’s opioid crisis

Jodie Whittaker&rsquo;s stars in the final season of Doctor Who on the BBC on Sunday

Jodie Whittaker’s stars in the final season of Doctor Who on the BBC on Sunday

/

To celebrate the release of Abba’s first studio album in 40 years, a number of schedule-filling repeats under the banner Abba Night will screen on the BBC tomorrow

Pat Stacey

Tonight

Amid a flurry of Frozen shorts and other family friendly fare to celebrate its second anniversary, Disney+ offers something a bit more grown up in the shape of Dopesick (Star on Disney+), an eight-part miniseries about America’s opioid crisis.

Most Watched

Privacy