A colourful mix of programmes over the weekend worth watching

Tonight

Amid a flurry of Frozen shorts and other family friendly fare to celebrate its second anniversary, Disney+ offers something a bit more grown up in the shape of Dopesick (Star on Disney+), an eight-part miniseries about America’s opioid crisis.

Based on a factual book by Beth Macy, it blends real-life figures with fictional characters to tell the story of how the country found itself in the grip of an epidemic, kick-started in the 1980s when big pharma company Purdue peddled its new drug OxyContin as a painkiller that wasn’t addictive.

A brilliant cast features Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Deaver, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson. The first two episodes are available now, then one every Wednesday.

With its often schmaltz view of 19th-century American frontier life, Little House on the Prairie, loosely based on the autobiographical children’s novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder, became a huge hit in the 1970s and 1980s.

Prairie to Page (PBS America, 8pm) offers a rather more candid account of her life and looks at claims that her daughter was the real author, and also at their portrayal of Native Americans, which was unreconstructed even by the standards of the 1930s, when the books were published.

Four-part documentary Curse of the Chippendales (Amazon Prime) looks at the less exposed bits of the male strippers’ story: namely, the scandal, criminality and murder.

Despite purloining the title of a Slade song, Cum On Feel the Noize (Sky Arts, 9pm) is not, alas, about Wolverhampton’s finest musical export, but a history of heavy metal, which the band influenced to a degree.

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+) once again sees the streamer throwing A-list big names at a project. This time its Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in an offbeat comedy, based on a true story, about the 30-year relationship between a psychiatrist and his needy patient. Three episodes today, the rest weekly.

Lady Gaga, a previous visitor to The Graham Norton Show (BBC One NI, 11.45pm; other regions, 10.35pm), is back to talk about her role in Ridley Scott’s new film House of Gucci. Also on the bill are Will Smith, Nadiya Hussain and Rod Stewart, singing his new single.

Tomorrow

Stieg Larsson’s Millennium (BBC Four, 9.30pm) brings together expanded versions of the film adaptations of the late Swedish author’s three bestselling novels featuring disgraced journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist) and troubled computer hacker Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace) into a six-part series.

Each 90-minute episode covers half of one of the books, beginning with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which sees the characters hired by the member of a wealthy family who believe their niece was murdered 40 years earlier.

The release of Abba’s first studio album in 40 years is a convenient excuse for some schedule-filling repeats under the banner Abba Night (BBC Two, from 8pm).

There’s the usual compilation of performances in Abba at the BBC (8pm), a couple of documentaries – The Joy of Abba (9pm) and Agnetha: Abba and After (10pm), about what the singer did next – and the 1979 TV concert special Abba in Switzerland (11pm) to round things off.

If the thought of James Blunt singing turns your blood to ice-water, fear not. He’s wearing his pub owner’s hat in Beer Masters (Amazon Prime), a five-parter all about home brewing. Teams compete to brew craft ale, with the eventual winners having it sold commercially.

Sunday

After a lively opening episode, Hidden Assets (RTÉ One, 9.30pm) unveils its biggest hidden asset: the great Michael Ironside (Scanners, Total Recall, The Machinist, tons of others) as billionaire Richard Melnick, who shows the site for his new European HQ in Antwerp to his son Michael (Charlie Carrick).

Meanwhile, CAB links the murdered Darren (Desmond Eastwood) to Fionn Brannigan (Peter Coonan), and Christian (Wouter Hendrickx) tells Emer (Angeline Ball) another bombing is expected in the Belgian city.

The makers of Doctor Who (BBC One, 6.30pm) seem to be throwing everything they possibly can at Jodie Whittaker’s final season to make it as exciting as possible. Pity they left it so late. With the rules of time having been completely rewritten, those scary old foes the Cybermen are on the march again.

Top Gear (BBC One, 8pm) seems to have turned a corner in the hands of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris. In the first of a truncated four-part run, they take on F1 drivers Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel and Antonio Giovinazzi at Silversone.

There’s also a touching tribute to McGuinness’s boyhood hero, former motorcycle stunt rider Eddie Kidd, who was paralysed and suffered brain damage in an accident in 1996.

That staple of television, the travelogue, was somewhat curtailed by Covid, which is why Simon Reeve sticks close to home in The Lakes (BBC Two, 9pm), a three-part exploration of the Lake District.

As it was Remembrance Day in Britain, there’s a welcome reshowing of Peter Jackson’s profoundly moving 2018 documentary They Shall Not Grow Old (BBC Four, 9pm), which features restored and colourised First World War footage. Lip readers and actors were employed to decipher and recreate the voices and words of soldiers.