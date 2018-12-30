TEMPERATURES almost double the average for this time of year will continue across the country into early this week - but a colder spell is expected early in the New Year.

A colder snap on way but New Year revellers can bank on unseasonably mild temperatures

A white Christmas was never on the cards this year as Ireland enperienced extremely mild conditions with temperatures reaching the teens, double the 5C to 6C average for December and January.

According to Met Éireann, this spell of warm weather will continue into Monday but colder, more normal temperatures will prevail from Tuesday.

Liz Gavin, a forecaster for the meteorological service, said that high pressure causing the warmth will remain in place, leaving settled weather until midweek.

“We have high pressure situated nearby so much of the coming week is to remain settled,” she said.

“We will have dry weather. There will be a little light rain or drizzle at times, particularly in the North or North West, but generally our weather is going to continued settled for much of the week ahead.

“We’re looking at temperatures today and tomorrow around 9C to 11C.”

There is however little sunshine predicted, while colder conditions will move in from 1 January 2019.

The weather will remain dry according to Mrs Gavin, however frosty conditions are likely overnight.

“We will see our temperatures taking a slight step back for Tuesdays and the further into Wednesday,” She said.

“We’re looking at temperatures by Wednesday of 5C to 8C and maybe a degree colder on Thursday.

“We will see some overnight frost from Tuesday night onwards but a lot of dry weather for the week ahead but turning colder from midweek. There is no snow expected at the moment, in the week ahead a lot of dry weather, maybe some patchy rain.”

Online Editors