A man has been shot dead in Dublin this afternoon.

'A cold, callous crime' - man (40s) shot dead in Dublin just minutes before schoolchildren walked by area

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in the Foxdene area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Gardaí were responding to calls reporting shots being discharged in the area at approximately 2.15pm.

"A number of shots were discharged at the scene," a garda spokesman said.

"A man believed to be in his 40s was fatally injured."

Shortly after the initial call to emergency services, a Peugeot Partner type van was found on fire at Buirg an Rí Glen, Clondalkin.

A firearm was recovered in the vicinity of the van.

At 2.30pm, a silver Toyota Corolla was found on fire at The Paddocks Rise, Lucan, and Co Dublin

The body of the victim is removed from the scene at Foxdene area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22

The victim's body has now been removed from the scene via ambulance and the road has since reopened. A post-mortem will be carried out on the victim's body tomorrow.

A vehicle at the scene of the shooting was also taken away by gardai for forensic inspection. The home of the victim remains sealed off and is the subject of a garda forensic examination.

Speaking at a media briefing this evening, Superintendent Paul Doran said they will revisit the issue of patrols in the local area.

"It was a cold, callous crime on a busy day with a man going about his business in a residential area," he said.

Gardai at the scene of the shooting in Clondalkin in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

"It’s a cause of serious concern to An Garda Siochana. We do have patrols in the area and areas close by. I would be revisiting those patrols to alleviate public concerns.

"The victim was known to Gardai.

"He is known in the area, he has a partner but no children."

In the direct aftermath of this afternoon’s shooting, dozens of children on their way home from school are said to have witnessed the man’s dead body lying on the road.

As gardaí assessed the crime scene, local residents came out of their homes to ask for information and to express their shock.

One woman, who did not want to be named, told Independent.ie that children as young as four were in the area shortly after the incident.

"The man was lying on the road before the gardai came," she said.

"The shooting happened around the same time that the junior kids were walking home from school. By the time I came out of my house to see what was going on I saw a good few of them just metres away from the body.

"Thankfully, they were with their parents who had the sense to leave the area as soon as they realised what happened."

Another neighbour, who knew the victim, said she came of her house as soon as she heard "a loud bang".

"I can’t remember if there was more than one shot, but when I walked around the corner I saw [the victim] on the ground.

"I didn’t get up close, but I knew from where I was standing that he was already dead.

"I knew him as a quiet individual who kept to himself a lot. I wasn’t close to him, but I know his mother died a few years ago."

A resident from Foxdene said he hopes gardai will take this incident "very seriously".

"He had cameras outside his home so I can imagine the shooting was all recorded on video. There’s enough crime around here as it is so I hope the gardai will stay on top of this and take it very seriously."

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors