| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A closer look at how Finglas turned into a flashpoint for those angry at what they consider a total lack of respect from State

The way many see it the State tried to move over 200 men into Finglas overnight without telling anyone

People outside Finglas garda station earlier this month where a protest took place against asylum seekers. Picture by RollingNews.ie Expand
Expand
As early as last May the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in talks with the owners of the building. Pictured, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman Expand
Social media posts have branded a photograph of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis (above) as a &ldquo;globalist traitor to the people of Finglas Expand
Many were conscious of some elements within the Finglas demonstrations, for example, the gangland criminal Wayne Bradley Expand

Close

People outside Finglas garda station earlier this month where a protest took place against asylum seekers. Picture by RollingNews.ie

People outside Finglas garda station earlier this month where a protest took place against asylum seekers. Picture by RollingNews.ie

As early as last May the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in talks with the owners of the building. Pictured, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman

As early as last May the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in talks with the owners of the building. Pictured, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman

Social media posts have branded a photograph of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis (above) as a &ldquo;globalist traitor to the people of Finglas

Social media posts have branded a photograph of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis (above) as a “globalist traitor to the people of Finglas

Many were conscious of some elements within the Finglas demonstrations, for example, the gangland criminal Wayne Bradley

Many were conscious of some elements within the Finglas demonstrations, for example, the gangland criminal Wayne Bradley

/

People outside Finglas garda station earlier this month where a protest took place against asylum seekers. Picture by RollingNews.ie

Ellen Coyne

On Thursday night, a small but devoted group of local protesters once again gathered at the site of the former Bargaintown store on the North Road in Finglas.

Under the gaze of gardaí, a couple of dozen people slowed and stalled traffic as they continued their month-long campaign against refugee accommodation.

Most Watched

Privacy