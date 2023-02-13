A closer look at how Finglas turned into a flashpoint for those angry at what they consider a total lack of respect from State

On Thursday night, a small but devoted group of local protesters once again gathered at the site of the former Bargaintown store on the North Road in Finglas.

Under the gaze of gardaí, a couple of dozen people slowed and stalled traffic as they continued their month-long campaign against refugee accommodation.

Placards with pictures of politicians had the word ‘traitor’ emblazoned across them.

For six months now, plans to accommodate refugees in Finglas have been the cause of so much tension and threats of violence that many believe it may never be safe to move asylum seekers into the area.

The mooted accommodation, now known as the North Road centre, was originally a Bargaintown store. Then it became a soft play area called Fun Galaxy, before it was contracted by the HSE as a testing centre during the pandemic. That HSE contract was due to end last June.

As early as last May the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in talks with the owners of the building, to negotiate the cost of using the “very basic” cubicle-style emergency accommodation for refugees – which was initially proposed to be charged to the State at a hotel rate.

By June, the Government had already agreed to use the site for over 200 “single males” with a view to getting the property ready within weeks “as a priority”.

It was proposed that the property could be used for between three and five years, starting with a nine-month contract from August 2022. But locals still hadn’t been informed.

It was only on Tuesday, August 9, about a week before the refugees were due to move in, that the department started talking about informing local stakeholders, politicians and councillors.

Out of fears for the 50 men they were moved back to the Citywest reception centre. Photo/PA

Out of fears for the 50 men they were moved back to the Citywest reception centre. Photo/PA

By Monday August 15, the North Road emergency accommodation for refugees was open. But between 25 and 50 people had already been moved into it before officials from the department told local TDs and councillors what was happening.

Representatives felt they were “on the back foot”, given little chance to consult with local residents.

There was also, and still remains, the strong sense that the Government did not appreciate all of the social and economic issues that are specific to Finglas, which would have led to local people having questions and concerns.

By Tuesday, August 16, TDs had started sending constituent’s queries about the accommodation to the department – but it was far too late. Local people had seen beds being delivered to the site, and rumours were spreading online.

Around 9.30pm that night, as the centre was receiving a delivery, about half a dozen people barged inside demanding to know what was going on. An incident report described them as “aggressive” and said that windows were smashed and gardaí were called.

The department was taken aback, with one official wondering on an email chain if gardaí would help find community members to “mediate” on its behalf.

A protest broke out, and staff were told that demonstrators would return. Out of fears for the safety of the 50 men, who were by then staying at North Road, the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPA), with the department promising to continue with plans to accommodate refugees at the site – after consulting with local people.

The sense in the community was that the protest had worked, and so it continued: small and sporadic gatherings, which included far-right activists, against the use of the site to accommodate refugees, were continually held on North Road in the months that followed.

It was around then that local representatives started to hear terms like “unvetted, military age men” for the first time. This description for male refugees has long been a trope used online by the Irish far right to imply that foreign men, most often men of colour, are criminals and rapists.

As early as last May the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in talks with the owners of the building. Pictured, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman

As early as last May the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in talks with the owners of the building. Pictured, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman

But what was once the rhetoric of niche extremists who marinade in the most vicious and suspicious parts of the internet had gone mainstream.

People who would be recognised from community centres and youth groups, people who were genuinely from and cared deeply about Finglas, were using the same kinds of language when standing alongside the National Party at the North Road protests.

One politician described how hurt and offended locals came up to them to ask why they were being dismissed as “the far right” even while these same people were describing refugee accommodation as “plantations”. People seemed to be using the far-right’s language and playbook, without actually meaning to. Misinformation has spread like wildfire in Finglas.

One nursing home was forced to put out a statement, denying rumours that elderly people would lose their accommodation to refugees. An unfounded myth prompted a mob to march on a local pub to put a “shot across the bows”.

The most notorious lie followed a report of alleged sexual violence in Finglas late last month, where an inflammatory rumour that the suspect was a refugee was spread so widely that gardaí were forced to take the unusual step of clarifying that the person they were investigating was white and known to the alleged victim.

Unverified reports of children being chased and photographed by foreign men in Finglas are appearing on Facebook by the day.

The offices of TDs have been targeted, with some threats to visit local politicians at their homes. Social media posts have branded a photograph of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis as a “globalist traitor to the people of Finglas”, with one post saying the politician’s “time is up”.

It is understood that some local people have been a little alarmed at the tone and tenor of demonstrators from outside the area who have arrived at protests and, as one person described it, “started talking about chemtrails”.

This week, Telegram channels which were originally set up during the lockdown to spread some of the most outlandish and extreme conspiracy theories and misinformation about Covid-19 in Ireland, have been dominated by discussion and often celebration of anti-migrant protests – including those in Finglas.

Social media posts have branded a photograph of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis (above) as a "globalist traitor to the people of Finglas

Social media posts have branded a photograph of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis (above) as a "globalist traitor to the people of Finglas

A small but extreme group of conspiracy theorists have been travelling all around Dublin and Ireland, going to as many anti-refugee demonstrations as they can.

Media coverage of the presence of extremists has only served to create more division, with local people feeling insulted and alienated.

In January, things became more febrile and frightening. Social media rhetoric among some protesters turned violent, suggesting people arm themselves with hurleys and take the law into their own hands.

A now infamous video of a protest outside Finglas garda station features a masked man claiming “the only way to deal with these c**ts is burn them out of the f**king place”.

Many were conscious of some elements within the Finglas demonstrations, for example, the gangland criminal Wayne Bradley.

Things were so tense that even news reports of refugees having to sleep in tents were causing major anxiety.

Earlier this year, the department decided to change tack.

The community was told that the new plan was to accommodate 150 Ukrainian women and children in North Road.

A tense public meeting was held on Thursday, January 26, ending in a walkout from some residents.

Outside, an aggressive protest was taking place. Those who were there believe representatives from the department were not prepared for the scale of the local opposition.

If it were to accommodate women and children, North Road would have to change.

The centre initially did not carry out garda vetting on its staff, as it was believed it would only ever be accommodating men.

There are also concerns about the showers at North Road, which are not designed for mixed genders.

There is now evidence that even if the Government guarantees locals that North Road would only be used for Ukrainian refugees, it would still be opposed.

An unsigned letter sent last month to Finglas civic offices, as well as the offices of all three local TDs, said protesters “will not tolerate any more people brought into our country ‘Ukrainian’ or otherwise”.

Many were conscious of some elements within the Finglas demonstrations, for example, the gangland criminal Wayne Bradley

Many were conscious of some elements within the Finglas demonstrations, for example, the gangland criminal Wayne Bradley

The letter said that demonstrators will “continue to protest, and may escalate these protests until our demands are met, we’ve had enough”.

This is causing some anxiety among those who fear that if Finglas can’t absorb 150 Ukrainian refugees at a time when a severe accommodation crisis is seeing other communities take many more, it would reflect extremely poorly on an area that has so often unfairly suffered from a bad reputation. Some feel that North Road simply has to work.

But the way others see it, the State tried to move over 200 men into Finglas almost overnight without telling anybody.

There is little trust locally in the Government, and conspiracy theories that Ukrainian women and children would be used as a kind of Trojan horse for getting other refugees into North Road are spreading online.

There is no clarity from the department on what, if anything, will happen next with the site. One source close to the issue said their greatest fear is that the building will just be burned down.

“It’s too dangerous to go ahead with anything at the moment, without some buy-in from the community,” they said. “Right now, it’s a tinderbox.”