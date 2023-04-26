‘A clear violation’ – website takes action against Turkish hospital popular with Irish surgery tourists

Trustpilot finds evidence Ekol Hospitals ‘abused report function by flagging only negative reviews’Ekol Hospitals specialises in cosmetic, weight-loss and dental procedures

Trustpilot has taken enforcement action against Ekol Hospitals for allegedly 'abusing the reporting function' on its website

Review platform Trustpilot has taken enforcement action against Ekol Hospitals in Turkey for allegedly “abusing the reporting function” on its website.

Ekol Hospitals in Izmir, which registered as a company in Ireland two years ago, specialises in cosmetic, weight-loss and dental procedures.

Thousands of patients are flown over from the UK and Ireland every year as part of package deals including "mummy makeovers” and bariatric procedures.

While it currently has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on review website Trustpilot, the company confirmed it is “currently investigating Ekol and the reviews on its page”.

Independent.ie previously reported how some patients who complained about their procedures at Ekol were made sign disclaimers, stating they would not post negative comments about the company online.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Trustpilot said it has found evidence that the business “has been abusing the reporting function by flagging only negative reviews, something which we don’t allow”.

Businesses and consumers can report reviews on Trustpilot if they believe go against the guidelines or are unfair.

In the case of Ekol Hospitals, Trustpilot found the business had broken the threshold for reviews wrongly reported, with 42pc deemed to be invalid. These negative reviews were therefore allowed to remain on the website.

“This is a clear violation of our guidelines for businesses – guidelines every business agrees to adhere to when signing up to use Trustpilot – and behaviour we take extremely seriously,” a spokesperson for the Danish company said.

A formal warning was issued to Ekol, but “unfortunately this did not deter the business and so we then issued a formal cease-and-desist notice, explaining that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour on our platform and demanding they cease with immediate effect”.

A consumer warning has now been placed on Ekol’s Trustpilot page, alerting consumers that the platform is investigating the business’s behaviour and activity on the website.

“It is worth stressing that our investigation into activity on Ekol Hospital’s Trustpilot page, and behaviour by the business on the platform, is ongoing and if we find further evidence, we may take further enforcement action,” Trustpilot added.

Ekol is holding roadshow events at four-star hotels in Dublin and Cork to encourage people to sign up for procedures in Turkey. It has held four events so far this year, with hundreds of people meeting bariatric and plastic surgeons.

In July 2021, Ekol registered as a company in Ireland, appointing opera singer Celine Byrne as director. She advertised package deals – comprising flights and hospital stays – on social media.

Ms Byrne resigned from the role in November 2022. A new director was then appointed.

Independent.ie has spoken to a number of former patients of Ekol who were happy with their procedures.

They described the hospital as “efficient” and “like a fancy private clinic”.

There are also hundreds of positive reviews about Ekol to be found online. However, some who were unhappy with procedures criticised the company, saying they were blocked on WhatsApp and required to sign disclaimers.

Independent.ie has contacted Ekol for comment.

In a previous statement, the company said: “ Our hospital prioritises our patients’ safety and thus acts in such a way to increase our service quality.”