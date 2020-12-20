A Christmas like no other

A vaccine may be in sight, but Christmas 2020 will still be unlike any other we've ever known. Big nights out with friends we've barely seen all year, office parties, meet ups with those home for 'The Christmas', none of these look to be on the menu. Our socialising, when it does happen, will be slimmed down. And, for some of us, the family members who are usually at the heart of our celebrations might not even be able to join us.

But different doesn't have to mean worse. Instead of trying to recreate what might feel like a sad version of your Christmas tradition, doing something entirely different or creating new family rituals might be the best way to navigate what can be a slightly stressful time. Given the year we've all had, no need to add the pressure of creating the perfect Christmas. Six interviewees tell us what they are doing differently to add some sparkle to the festivities of 2020.

Ellie Kisyombe

This time last year, Ellie and her twins, a son and daughter now in college, were still living in Direct Provision, where Ellie had lived for much of the past decade. “So we didn’t have that much,” she recalls now.

Since 2015, Ellie had organised what she refers to as the End of Year Direct Provision Christmas Party, where she would feed almost 300 people. “That’s what has been lifting my spirits for the past five years,” she says. Ellie and her children have, since just before the first lockdown earlier this year, moved out of Direct Provision and into their own home in Dublin.

As a child growing up in Malawi, Ellie recalls how Christmas was a very big occasion in her parents’ home.

“Different colours of food on the table, barbecues were the biggest part of it. That’s what I was looking forward to this year; doing a version of my Christmas in my new home. Laying the table with loads of food, having a barbecue in my back garden, inviting all my friends. But who knew what 2020 was going to bring us? Let’s focus on 2021,” she laughs.

Each year, rather than Christmas presents, Ellie would get a new outfit for Christmas Day. “I’m from a very strong Catholic background, so at Christmas Mass you would wear a new dress, new shoes, and your mother would do your hair.”

Giving her children any of the trappings of Christmas celebration while the family lived in Direct Provision centres was impossible, she reflects now. “I don’t remember having a normal Christmas. For some years, I lived in self-service accommodation, so I was very lucky that at least in there we could cook things that we wanted. But when we went back to the centre in Balseskin, it was very difficult for us to do anything for ourselves, other than going to the canteen, and getting whatever food was there.”

Members of the local community would sometimes drop off presents, but there was never any guarantee that you would not miss the delivery, and arrive in the communal area after everything had been taken. “Sometimes it might be like ‘oh, there were presents, but everything is gone, it’s finished’,” Ellie explains. No extra money was given to residents for Christmas expenses though some centres would provide boxes of chocolates.

While she cannot host the Christmas feast she had planned, Ellie is spending Christmas in her new home, with her sister and her family joining them.

“I was hoping to have a Christmas where I would invite my friends, and a few people from Direct Provision to spend the day with us. I was going to make a big dinner, and we were going to have a dance, and all of that, but unfortunately, with the pandemic, that’s not going to happen.

“But the good thing is my family, they’re going to be here,” she continues. “My sister, her husband and their three kids. The small kids, they want to do turkey, so we are going to do that, but also we are going to do the Malawian way with a barbecue.” Instead of the annual meal, she is putting together cheer-up care packages for men living in Direct Provision.

Christmas in her own home has been “a blessing”. Ellie smiles. “There is nothing that has given me so much joy as having my own home; I don’t think there is anything as super, super joyous to me than having this space... it’s a stability. You know you are going home. You know you are going to sit in your home. You know you are going to go up and sleep in your bed. You know you can have a shower at any time you want. Nobody will be banging on the bathroom door saying, ‘can you be quick in the shower, because I need to have a shower’. Just having a home, it’s been a blessing.”

Lynn Ruane

“I still live with my mam, so we always have Christmas together. My brother and his partner and their son will be here this year,” says Independent Senator Lynn Ruane, who also lives with her two daughters, Jordanne and Jaelynne. “We are spending a lot more time together this year,”

She has enjoyed having more time with the family, and with her partner Paul Walsh, she says. The pair are hoping to walk the Camino de Santiago next year, a plan originally conceived before the pandemic began. “I’m afraid to look forward to it,” she smiles. “Just in case. Me and Paul had booked flights before this happened, early on in this year.

Staying still and in one place is relatively new for Lynn. “I grew up in a kind of headspace where I was always on the go. I used to always think if I stood still for too long, I would just go absolutely crazy. I don’t think I had full control over my emotional regulation and my life, so I was always kind of fighting to survive. Fighting to do OK. And I think at the minute, I’ve noticed what a privileged position I’ve been able to get myself into. That during this time of crisis, I can actually nest with my family, and be OK in that. I feel quite safe and secure.”

It’s hard to talk about the positives of this year, Lynn adds, when so many are experiencing such hardship. “But for me, it has allowed me to see where I was, and where I am now. Being able to know that I am safe within my own home and being able to spend that time with my children and my mam, there’s a huge comfort in that.”

It’s not something her younger self would have enjoyed, she reflects. “When I was growing up, in my 20s, the thought of spending this much time at home; I think I would have made lots of decisions that weren’t very healthy or helpful. Because I was always trying to escape my own sense of doom that I carried around with me.”

The time at home has also allowed Lynn and her girls to see each other in a calm space, she says. “If I had been home in the past, I would have been chaotic. And I suppose the children would be thinking ‘thank God Mam works so much’. I would have been going round the house like an anti-Christ,” she laughs. “So I think it’s good they can see me now. They can see where I am and who I am, and how calm the house can be.”

Everyone’s situation is different, Lynn is careful to point out, so giving advice on how to get to this place of safety and a certain serenity is difficult. “For me, what helped me, helped me pre-Covid. When I put all the work in to feeling safe and secure at home, this kind of scenario, a pandemic, didn’t exist,” Lynn explains.

The same tools that have helped her feel better in the past, have supported her during Covid too. “I’ve tried to exercise as much as I can, and I’ve tried to engage in therapy at all stages of my life, even when I feel like I’m doing OK. I find some of the most important times to be in therapy are not when you’re in a crisis, but actually when you’re feeling OK. That’s when we can learn the particular skills and tools to put in place when things get hard.”

Christmas can be a stressful time for many people. For Lynn, the most important way to enjoy the festivities with family is to be open.

“The biggest thing for us to get through these times is to openly communicate with each other. If we are having a day where we’re feeling a bit down, missing friends, missing even going out shopping, or to the hairdressers or whatever it is. We openly communicate as best we can as a family.”

For those who are finding the festive season difficult, Lynn advises finding one person to communicate with, while those of us who are feeling OK, can do our part by “reaching out” to anyone who is alone.

Rory O’Connell

“We’re very traditional about Christmas,” chef, teacher and author Rory O’Connell reflects. “The traditional foods, turkey and ham, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, trifle, all of those things. I grew up with eight siblings so our Christmases when we were growing up, and up to recently, were always peak family affairs. That’s what I associate this time of year with mostly.”

In fact, it is going back to some of the traditions first created by his mother Elizabeth, a talented cook herself, that Rory is most looking forward to; the sense of continuity providing comfort in such a challenging year, he says.

He will be spending the day in Abbeyleix in Co Laois with his youngest sister Elizabeth, and her husband.

“Regardless of whether I’m a guest or the host, I tend to end up in the kitchen. Partly because I love it, and it’s often where the fun is happening. All of my siblings can cook so everybody gets involved. The cook isn’t usually abandoned, which I think can be a problem at Christmas time.”

This year will be quieter than usual, of course. “One of the things we always did, which we’ll be doing this year; on Christmas Eve, Mum used to cook what we called scalloped potatoes. It was a big casserole with lots of potatoes and onions, beef, and beef kidneys, which we all loved. We would have had a green vegetable with it as well. The particular aroma of it, it’s so evocative, and almost emotional. That was our Christmas Eve supper.”

He is also planning on taking the same walks that he would have taken at Christmas as a child near the village where he grew up, Cullohill.

“We’d go for a walk on Cullohill Mountain, probably take a picnic actually.” There is something comforting, Rory adds, in a year like this one, in reverting to what you did in the past.

Doireann Ní Ghríofa

Originally from Clare, award-winning author Doireann Ní Ghríofa will be abstaining from her usual Christmas visit home.

“Both my parents are there, my sister lives there, my uncles and aunts, and my grandmother who we’re so lucky to still have, Nana Mae. Every Christmas that we get to see her, feels like a gift in itself. But I suppose, like a lot of people this year, all of us have become so much more aware of how precious a thing it is to have people like that of great age around us. The people who are beloved, and close to your hearts.”

As such, Doireann, her husband and their four children who range in age from five to 12 are staying close to their Cork home for Christmas 2020.

“We’ve had to make some hard decisions,” she explains. “This is a year that I’m not going to see Nana Mae at Christmas, and my own children aren’t going to see their grandparents. We’ve made the decision to stay at home in Cork and away from Clare.”

As well as their usual travel plans, they’re also adjusting one of their unique annual family Christmas traditions.

“We have a habit, which my mother-in-law encouraged us towards in the early days, of getting a photo of the children taken every year with Santy in the supermarket. We’re really lucky now that we have photos for each year of the family growing, year on year. It’s lovely to have when we take out the Christmas decorations for the tree, we have these photos where you can see the kids getting older.”

For 2020, instead of going to Santa for the picture, they are having it taken at home. “What we decided to do is to build our own background, saying ‘Coronavirus Christmas’, let my husband get dressed up as Santa, and just have the four of them sitting on the sofa at home. We have to acknowledge the fact of what we’re living through; I feel there’s no point in pretending that everything is normal. And yet I don’t want there to be a gap in that tradition of photos we have. So we’re just going to try and do it with a bit of humour, and have a bit of craic with it. I’m hoping to get the kids to help us to paint the backdrop.”

Doireann and her husband have also decided to do something slightly different with their gifts to each other this year.

“Rather than get presents, we thought, ‘let’s just make a plan that when everything is settled down with the pandemic, the pair of us will go out for a really nice meal. Or we’ll somehow organise a night away together.’ That’s not an easy thing with four kids at the best of times. But we haven’t had childcare since February; it would be so nice just even to go for a walk on our own together. So we’ve decided no presents, and we’re going to look ahead to that time together, where we can just go for something simple like a meal.”

Luke O’Neill

Professor Luke O’Neill would typically spend Christmas at home in Dublin with his wife, two sons and mother-in-law. While his older son, now 23, is travelling home to join the family from Cambridge (obeying all guidelines), where he is studying for a PhD in chemistry, sadly Luke’s mother-in law, living in a nursing home, will be unable to join the family.

“That will be a huge difference,” Luke reflects, “because she’s come to us for the last 25 years. We’ll miss her. We’ll go and see her and wave through the window and say ‘Happy Christmas’, I guess.”

He’s also unsure whether the annual Christmas Day swim at The Forty Foot in Sandycove that his wife and sons love (with Luke as towel carrier) will take place, as the spot may be closed to discourage crowds.

While he admits that he will miss the usual visitors calling over the Christmas break (there will be no other households in their home), given the year that’s in it, Luke confesses to also looking forward to switching off for a few days.

“I can sit in front of the telly for several days, people won’t be calling as much, so that might not be a bad thing. Although I’ll miss seeing them as well. It will be very different.”

Still, he is an advocate for slowing down. Taking time off is essential, he says. “You need breaks to stimulate your brain.

“I’m dying for [a break] this year, because I’ve been so busy. Ridiculously busy, but then again I don’t mind, because it’s so important to get all the information out there. It’s a privilege in some ways. I’m looking forward to a few days of non-Covid stuff; I’ll try and switch off.”

But he adds that he never doubted during 2020 that science would “win this war”, he says, “otherwise you’d go mad.”

Is he looking forward to anything in particular next year? “Getting rid of this virus,” he laughs. “but we have to keep our guard up around Christmas, it’s essential. Otherwise cases will rise and that means more people ending up in hospital. But I would also emphasise that it’s essential we have some kind of a Christmas together. It can be done safely.

“I predict that month on month we’ll get more and more good news stories, hopefully. Because the science is progressing. So I’m looking forward to watching that roll out. The light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter all the time. By this time next year, we’ll have a pretty normal Christmas, I’d be pretty confident about that.”

Natalie Coleman

This year, fashion designer Natalie, who is separated from the father of her two children, is spending Christmas in Monaghan, on the farm where she grew up. Like many in the wake of a separation, she is creating new customs around Christmas time, putting on a treasure hunt for her children, who are aged two and four.

“I think it is important to make new traditions, so this year we are doing a treasure hunt. I am going to hide the presents from me in different places around the farm and make it into an elf hunt, there will be lots of trees hung with fairy lights and messages and clues, so it should be lots of fun, and at the end, they find their presents.

Facing into a year where, for whatever reasons, you cannot recreate your usual Christmas, Natalie points out that it can be better to just try something completely new.

“I wanted to do something a little bit different. You can’t really try and do the same thing again, I think I would feel a little bit sad, like there’s something missing. So to make it different just makes more sense; then it’s fun again. I’m excited to do things a bit differently this year.”

Having taken up sea swimming this year, she will be going into the water on Christmas Day. “I love the shock of the cold water, and will be doing a lake dip Christmas morning. Swimming this year,during Covid was a total escape. I go with a group of friends — the Mermaidens — it was a breath of fresh air. I loved the friendships and the absolute joy of it, it breaks up the routine. I’m obsessed with cooking, I have a recipe book by Tamasin Day-Lewis that I take to bed with me that has the most delicious Christmas recipes, so I hope to get to make some of those.