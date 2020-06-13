'A child with a bright glint in his eye' - Westmeath crash victim Joseph (13) remembered at funeral

Joseph Anderson from Delvin, Co. Westmeath is brought to his funeral mass in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin. 13.6.2020

A 13-year-old boy, killed in a car crash in Westmeath earlier this week, embraced life with a smile, his funeral heard today.

Joseph Anderson was “a child with a bright glint in his eye,” said Fr Mark English at the Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, County Westmeath.

Joseph, a pupil at Clonmellon primary school until it was closed due to Covid-19, was due to begin secondary school at Athboy Community College in September.

Joseph was killed, and another teenage boy critically injured, when the car they and three other teens were in hit a tree on a small country road near Delvin at 2.15am on Wednesday.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

A large crowd of mourners stood outside the church today as the funeral was held inside with a limit of 25 in the congregation due to coronavirus regulations.

The chief mourners were his parents William and Fiona Anderson and Joseph’s only sibling, his older brother William junior, of Scurlogstown, Delvin, and his grandmothers Rosaleen Anderson and Mary O’Reilly.

Fr English, parish priest of neighbouring Killucan parish, addressed the child’s distraught family in his homily : “Though life may have gone from Joe’s young body, his youthful spirit will live on in you who have loved and treasured him greatly.

“Fiona and Billy, you brought Joseph to birth with the grace and blessing of God, now in the tragedy of these days we pray for God, the giver and receiver of all life, to bring your beautiful boy Joe, to a new birth of everlasting life in Heaven.

“No better young man than Joseph Anderson to smile with life and to embrace every opportunity that would come his way. This is what you as his family and wider circle of friends so loved about Joe, the young loveable rogue,” he said.

“The child with the bright glint in his eye, watching for every chance he could take to dodge homework and perhaps housework too. On the pitch Joe’s eye was on the sliotar or the ball and off the pitch he kept an eye out for everyone, especially the younger kids at school.

“Joseph was always there to lend a hand at school, to watch out that no one felt left out and like the true man that he was, to own up when he was in the wrong. All the traits of goodness Joe learned from you Fiona, Billy, William, his two grannies and all those aunts, uncles and cousins,” said Fr English.

“As a young lad he was wise in recognising how to give everyone every chance and to accept, respect and love his family, his friends, his classmates, his team mates, even the opposing team.

“You Fiona, Billy and William along with the rest of the family and his teachers at school have told me what a really good lad he was. But I understand at school it was to Joe that others looked up to.

“In some respect, he was a quiet lad but he let that image go when his skills and talents were loudly noticed for school, St. Paul’s or Brownstown. Most people say without doubt he was destined to play for the County,” he said.

Addressing Joseph’s primary school classmates, Fr English said: “Going to big school without Joe will be sad but he’d want you to put on smiles and enjoy the new adventure of secondary school and teenage life. Of course, it won’t be the same for play-station or quad riding fun and all the things you did together, yet you must stick together and mind each other in the years ahead.

“To be honest we all take chances in life, the daring spirit of youth so often runs on the adrenaline of impulse,” he said.

“Sadly, all we can do in the aftermath, as we are going through now, is to be with one another shouldering the terrible burden of sorrow and shock, with hearts and minds broken and numbed by the stark reality of life and youth lost before it really had begun,” he said.

“Life here on earth throws up a whole list of what shouldn’t be! All we can ever do is accept what suddenly happens, be it Coronavirus or accidents or whatever it may be, and try to cope and pick up the pieces of our broken lives, trusting in God to provide us with the grace and strength we need day by day,” he said.

Concluding, the priest recited a poem entitled ‘Joseph.’ It included the lines:

Joseph

In school teachers noticed you among the rest,

your patience and manners were always the best.

Joseph you were always quick to give up your chair

or hold the door open with great care.

As a person you were gentle and so unassuming in nature.

Your classmates would describe you as a loyal and valued friend.

The memories of all the good times we had with you at school have no end.

We are so saddened as we don’t know when

but we look forward to seeing your beautiful, unforgettable smile again.

