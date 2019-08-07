Tributes have been paid to a promising young footballer from Co Meath who has died after suffering a horrific fall while on holiday in Lanzarote.

'A champion with fighting spirit' - tributes paid to talented footballer (15) killed in fall on holiday in Lanzarote

The victim, named locally as Mikey Leddy (15), from Navan, died at the Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Arrecife last night.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Reilly said the community was reeling in shock over the death of the talented teenager who was well known in the community.

"People are devastated," he told the Irish Independent last night.

Emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen early on Monday morning where they found the young man with a serious head injury after apparently falling 15 feet from the top of a wall.

It is understood he suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived before being brought to hospital.

However he tragically died later, with his heartbroken family at his bedside.

"It's a terrible tragedy to happen to a well-known Navan family and my heart goes out to his siblings, Mikey's dad Damien and his mum Aisling, who is part of the Kelly family from Slane," said Cllr Reilly.

"Mikey was a very popular young man who had a huge circle of friends and a was great footballer with the O'Mahony's GAA Club.

"Two families, relatives and friends are heartbroken," he added.

Johnstown Football Club and Navan O’Mahonys GAA club, where Mikey played soccer and football, both paid tribute last night.

“Itis with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away this afternoon, the tragic event that has happened in the last 48 hours has shocked us all,” Johnstown FC’s statement read.

"We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit.”

Meanwhile,Navan O’Mahony's spoke of the “profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing”.

Fine Gael Councillor Yemi Adenuga also expressed her thoughts for the family.

Friends have been posting their sympathies on the youngster's Facebook page, where one friend wrote: "RIP a cara Mikey Leddy may God take care of you now and give your family the strength to get through this. Until we meet again."

The accident happened around 4am on Monday when Mikey is believed to have fallen about 15 feet from the wall.

An emergency services spokesman said the teenager was rushed to hospital in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury.

The spokesman added: "When medical responders reached the scene, they confirmed he had suffered cardiac arrest and managed to revive him using CPR."

A routine police investigation is under way. The resort is a popular destination for many Irish holidaymakers.

