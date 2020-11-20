A century on: Giving a voice to victims of Bloody Sunday

Caitriona Ennis as Jane Boyle in ‘14 Voices From The Bloodied Field’ at Croke Park. Photo: Mark Stedman

This month, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Abbey Theatre partnered with the GAA to give voice to the 14 men, women, and children who were killed in Croke Park on November 21, 1920.

With 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field, the Abbey Theatre commissioned 14 writers to write 14 monologues and, with 14 directors and 14 actors, create a play .

These stories, each centred around one of the victims and filmed at Croke Park, will be streamed online.

The victims were: Jane Boyle, James Burke, Daniel Carroll, Michael Feery, Tom Hogan, Michael Hogan, James Matthews, Patrick O’Dowd, Jerome O’Leary, William Robinson, Thomas Ryan, John William Scott, James Teehan, Joe Traynor.

You can watch this commemorative performance from 7pm tonight, streamed on the Abbey Theatre’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. It will be available to view online for 48 hours. See abbeytheatre.ie.

Online Editors