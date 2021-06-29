A century later, fresh light is shed on 1895 Strangford Lough tragedy

An archive photo of Theresa, Lady Londonderry and William Hagan sailing the Mountstewart on Strangford Lough.

The volunteer researchers who have uncovered the story of the disaster on Strangford Lough.

A chance discovery by a group of walkers has shed new light on an 1895 tragedy that remains the single biggest loss of life on Strangford Lough.

After a six-year project, the work of the volunteers has been brought together in a new National Trust exhibition.

A memorial to the tragedy that claimed eight people still stands on the lough shore, and was spotted by the group near Mount Stewart in 2015.

The cross is carved with an inscription recording it was erected by the Marquis and Marchioness of Londonderry in “affectionate remembrance of Eliza Taunt, Elizabeth Dougal, Joseph Grainge, William Rowe, William and Robert Hagan, their faithful servants, drowned in Strangford Lough on the 11 April 1895”.

The four servants from Mount Stewart and two local boatmen, together with two servants visiting from Florence Court House in Fermanagh, Jane Cheshire and William Start, perished together in the waters over 125 years ago. The party had set off for a picnic outing on the lough aboard the Mountstewart, Lady Londonderry’s yacht. Only four of the bodies were recovered.

At the time of the discovery of the memorial, the group knew nothing of the tragedy. But delving into the archives to uncover the truth behind what happened to the yacht, the team of seven volunteers have spent over six years on a voyage of discovery.

From newspaper reports, family archives at Mount Stewart, public archives and other sources, they traced descendants of those who died, including one woman in California who is the great granddaughter of Joseph Grainge, who was house steward at Mount Stewart.

Research retrieved details of the event, which was major news in its day.

The Marquis of Londonderry said the people lost were friends as much as servants, reflecting the impact it had on the household. Queen Victoria is recorded as having sent a telegram of condolence, though this has not yet been found.

The group also used technology in their research. Drones, sonar and 3D imaging allowed them to plot the route taken by the yacht and produce a ‘probability box’ – an area within which it is likely to have sunk.

They have identified a number of anomalies on the lough bed, mostly in depths of about 12-15 metres, although one is in the main channel at 27 metres.

The team hope to explore them in more detail and discover the final resting place of the Mountstewart.

“We have all been on an incredible journey and it’s not over yet,” said John Orr, a member of the research team.

“To date we have uncovered a great deal, and through our research we have discovered images, artefacts and documents, we’ve been able to put faces to the names and identify the backgrounds and personalities of those who lost their lives.

“We’ve learnt a lot about the people involved, we’ve got to know them and what they did in their work in the houses in the late 1890s.”

The group made some important discoveries, including the existence of the unmarked grave of William Start in a churchyard in Portaferry and an original oar from the boat in a farmer’s barn on the Mount Stewart Estate.

Frances Bailey, senior national curator for the National Trust, said: “This project has opened a window onto life at Mount Stewart in the late 19th century. I can’t thank the volunteers enough for the work they have done and the way they have pursued it.”

The Mystery of the Mountstewart exhibition is now open at the stately home.