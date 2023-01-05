A century ago, a new Ireland was taking shape, but bitter Treaty split set the tone for our country’s future

As the bells at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin rang in the new year of 1922, an air of hope and optimism enveloped a nation that had witnessed its first Christmas free of political violence since 1918.

Unfortunately, hopes for peace were short-lived as the broad republican family became bitterly divided over the terms of the Anglo-Irish Treaty signed in London barely three weeks earlier by an Irish delegation led by Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith.

Despite achieving substantial independence for the new Irish State, the partition of Ireland, dominion status within the British Empire and an oath of allegiance for Dáil deputies to the British king was a step too far for Sinn Féin president Éamon de Valera and the majority of the IRA. Following weeks of bitter and divisive debate in Dáil Éireann,

the Treaty was approved on January 7, 1922, by 64 votes to 57.

As crown forces departed barracks in early 1922, rival IRA factions immediately replaced them in an increasingly volatile political environment. Almost immediately, Collins – as chairman of the new provisional government – attempted to mediate with his political enemies on both sides of the Border.

Between January and March 1922, he negotiated two separate and largely unsuccessful agreements with the prime minister of Northern Ireland James Craig, which involved a number of issues including greater protection for Northern Catholics.

However, while acting in the role of constitutional politician, he was also covertly planning a series of joint offensives against the Ulster Special Constabulary along the Border through his newly formed Ulster Council/Northern Command.

Collins’ rationale for this policy was not only to destabilise the northern state but also to attempt to unite the divided IRA around a common cause, thus preventing a split in its ranks.

With the absence of any formal police force in the early months of 1922, many criminals took advantage of societal instability.

Robberies became a daily occurrence, with 319 post office raids reported across Ireland between March 23 and April 19, 1922.

On May 6, 1922, raiders stole £200 from the Northern Bank at Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and within three days the bank was again raided.

Despite the occupation of Dublin’s Four Courts since April 1922 by anti-Treaty IRA men led by Rory O’Connor, attempts at reconciliation continued, and Collins and De Valera agreed a pact to allow pro- and anti-Treaty Sinn Féin candidates to stand on a coalition ticket in the new state’s first general election.

The results of the June 16 election confirmed broad support for the Treaty among the electorate when pro-Treaty candidates won by a margin of four to one over their

anti-Treaty opponents.

The killing of Field Marshal Henry Wilson, James Craig’s special adviser, by two IRA men outside of his home in London on June 22, 1922, ended any hopes that Collins had of mediating a settlement between both factions.

Under renewed British pressure to deal with the anti-Treaty IRA, Collins ordered the bombardment of the Four Courts on June 28, heralding the beginning of Ireland’s Civil War.

After three days, O’Connor surrendered his garrison, and during the following two weeks of fierce street fighting, pro-Treaty forces gained control of the capital.

National Army successes continued throughout the summer of 1922 with the capture of the anti-Treaty controlled strongholds of Cork, Limerick and Waterford. Unfortunately, during that long, hot summer of 1922, Ireland lost some of its finest leaders from both sides of the Treaty divide – Collins, Harry Boland, and Cathal Brugha on the field of battle, and Arthur Griffith through illness.

Following Collins’ death in August that year, the conflict entered a new and more brutal phase that was characterised by a violent guerrilla campaign from the anti-Treaty IRA, and a series of extra-judicial killings by their opponents.

The provisional government’s priority was to fight and assert its authority, and in doing so it introduced a range of repressive public safety legislation including the Public Safety Bill on September 27, which included the establishment of military tribunals with sanction to impose the death penalty.

A series of state executions followed, including that of prominent anti-Treaty leader Erskine Childers, who was put to death on November 24 for possessing a pistol gifted to him by Collins.

Despite the formal establishment of the Irish Free State on December 6, 1922, under the terms of the Treaty, widespread violence continued nationwide.

On December 7, Cork TD Sean Hales was killed by anti-Treaty IRA men outside the Ormond Hotel in Dublin.

In revenge, the government ordered the execution on December 8 of republican leaders O’Connor, Joe McKelvey, Liam Mellows and Richard Barrett, who had been interned in Mountjoy since early July.

A year that began with such hope was ending with the worst excesses of fraternal violence.

Away from the conflict, life continued with housing, the cost of living and poverty dominating the lives of ordinary people.

For many of Ireland’s poor, new-found statehood held little practical value. Dublin in 1922 had some of the highest levels of poverty of any European capital.

According to University of Limerick historian Dr Ciara Breathnach, 4,098 infants under the age of one died, with infants born to single mothers in Dublin city having a death rate of six times the national average.

With tens of thousands of Dubliners living in squalor, the provisional government introduced the “Million Pound Scheme” in May 1922 at Marino, north Dublin, heralding Ireland’s first tenant purchase social housing initiative.

Poverty was also a feature of life in rural Ireland, with poor weather and poorer cattle prices causing severe hardship for many farm families.

With increasing levels of land agitation, in April 1922 the Irish Independent called for the introduction of new legislation for a land purchase scheme.

The then agriculture minister Patrick Hogan, himself a substantial farmer, was unsympathetic to some of the land agitators, describing them as being from “the worst elements in the country districts with a pretty liberal sprinkling of wasters from the towns”.

In sport, while the

GAA All-Ireland championship of 1922 was delayed because of the prevailing political

environment, many club games continued uninterrupted.

In soccer, the first ever FAI Cup final saw St James’s Gate beat Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park in front of an official attendance of 10,000 people.

Horse racing also continued and in spring-like weather conditions, large crowds at the Curragh saw the favourite Soldennis win the 1,000 Guineas in a canter.

As leisure pursuits were increasingly occupying the lives of Irish people, theatre and cinema fans in Dublin had a wide choice of offerings.

While Dublin’s Theatre Royal performed the long-running Pins And Needles, its rival the La Scala Theatre showed the comedy drama The Match Breaker.

The newly emerging cinemas in the city, including the Corinthian, Sackville and Grand Central, attracted large audiences and cinema-goers could see a range of films including What’s Your Hurry, The Fighting Schoolmaster, Thy Shall Soul Bear Witness and The Gamblers.

For shoppers, local and national papers provided an extensive range of advertisements for a range of products including clothing, cigarettes, musical instruments, porter, beer and whiskey.

Tea at two shillings per pound was on

offer in Fagans, Clanbrassil Street, Dublin, while Murphy’s of Patrick Street in Cork were offering Irish hams, also at two shillings per pound.

On August 9, the Irish Independent carried a full front-page advertisement announcing the reopening of Clery’s department store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. The “new Clery’s”, refurbished at a cost of £400,000 following its destruction during the 1916 Easter Rising, attracted thousands of shoppers on its first day of trading.

As the last of the

British troops in the Irish Free State embarked from Dublin’s North Wall to the strains of Let Erin Remember” on December 31, 1922, the Cork Examiner in its New Year message lamented the many tragic events of 1922 and hoped for “a new Ireland beginning in the new year”.

However, extra-judicial killings by government forces in the field of battle would continue in the months that followed with both sides conducting appalling acts of terror and brutality against former comrades that would leave an indelible mark on the Irish political landscape for many years to come.

Dr Patrick McGarty is a senior lecturer at Munster Technological University, and is author of Leitrim, The Irish Revolution: 1912-23, published by Four Courts Press.