| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A century ago, a new Ireland was taking shape, but bitter Treaty split set the tone for our country’s future

As we bid farewell to a year of centenaries, we reflect on 1922, which began with hope but saw much bloodshed

The last of the British troops withdrawing from Ireland head for their vessel at the North Wall in December 1922. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty Expand
Munster Technology University lecturer Patrick McGarty Expand

Close

The last of the British troops withdrawing from Ireland head for their vessel at the North Wall in December 1922. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty

The last of the British troops withdrawing from Ireland head for their vessel at the North Wall in December 1922. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty

Munster Technology University lecturer Patrick McGarty

Munster Technology University lecturer Patrick McGarty

/

The last of the British troops withdrawing from Ireland head for their vessel at the North Wall in December 1922. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty

Patrick McGarty

As the bells at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin rang in the new year of 1922, an air of hope and optimism enveloped a nation that had witnessed its first Christmas free of political violence since 1918.

Unfortunately, hopes for peace were short-lived as the broad republican family became bitterly divided over the terms of the Anglo-Irish Treaty signed in London barely three weeks earlier by an Irish delegation led by Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith.

More On Easter Rising

Most Watched

Privacy