‘A car is a lethal weapon’ – two brave Irish women take road-safety campaign to Europe

Maeve Kelly shows a photo of the car after her crash. Photo: SundayWorld

Elber Twomey with her late husband and son, Con and Oisín, who both died in crash in England 10 years ago

Two brave Irish women who suffered life-threatening injuries in head-on collisions caused by drivers with mental health issues are leading a Europe-wide road safety campaign.

Elber Twomey and Maeve Kelly are to travel to Brussels for a keynote hearing on road-safety protocols.

Ms Twomey lost entire family in a horror crash in England caused by a suicidal driver 10 years ago.

The Cork woman successfully campaigned for special training to be introduced to police forces across the UK over how to deal with at-risk drivers.

Maeve Kelly and her teenage daughter Abbie, meanwhile, were left with lifelong physical and mental scars following a collision caused by a driver suffering from psychosis.

Both women now want enhanced road-safety protections across Europe, with an emphasis on how drivers with serious mental health issues are approached.

Among the measures they are pushing for is a proviso for medical professionals who are aware of individuals with psychosis issues to be required to notify these to the police.

This would, in turn, trigger an automatic safety review of the driver's license involved.

Both women were invited to the Belgian capital for the EU event following Road Safety Authority (RSA) submissions on driving licence supervision and medical fitness assessment.

Ms Twomey lost her husband Con (38), their 16-month-old son, Oisín, and their unborn baby girl, Elber-Marie, in a collision in Devon, England, on July 6, 2012.

The tragedy was caused by suicidal Polish taxi driver, Marek Wojciechowski (26), who deliberately rammed their Volkswagen Golf outside Torquay as they were travelling back to Ireland.

Con died almost 10 months later from the horrific injuries he sustained in the collision.

Baby Oisín and his unborn sister, Elber Marie, died within hours of the collision.

Ms Twomey survived despite a serious head injury and then having to endure 19 separate operations after the accident.

Since her recovery, she has tirelessly campaigned for road-safety reforms in Ireland and the UK – and has been honoured in multiple countries for her courageous work.

The family had been driving to a play centre while on holiday in Torquay at the same time Mr Wojciechowski was being pursued by a police officer on July 6, 2012.

Officers had been searching for the Polish man after he left a four-page suicide note at home following a break-up with his wife.

But as the police driver approached him with his siren blaring and blue lights flashing, the 26-year-old deliberately swerved across a busy dual-carriageway and crashed head-on into the Twomey family’s car.

After Oisín’s inquest, Ms Twomey called for a change in the way police deal with such high-risk and potentially suicidal drivers.

“The manner in which the police dealt with Marek that horrific day was completely wrong. I believe a more cautious and considered approach by police is necessary to protect lives. The lack of this caution cost me my entire family,” she said.

Devon coroner Ian Arrow later said: “In my opinion, there is a risk future deaths will occur unless action is taken. I also share (the) concerns of Mrs Twomey. In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent further deaths.”

The widow has since devoted her life to campaigning for better police training.

Former garda chief superintendent Aidan Reid introduced suicide awareness training for control room staff as a result of her campaign.

Similar training is also now part of the syllabus used for new recruits in the Garda College in Templemore.

Also travelling to Brussels is Maeve Kelly who miraculously survived a head-on collision in Roscommon in March 2016.

However, both she and her daughter did not escape unscathed.

The other driver, who died in the collision, had deliberately switched off his vehicle's lights and swerved to the other side of the road, crashing head-on into their car.

Ms Kelly has since been calling for legislation to be passed that will grant powers to temporarily remove a driving licence from someone if they are having a psychotic episode.

Recalling that horrific day, Ms Kelly said: “He overtook a line of traffic and drove straight into me. Just before impact, his lights went out. I put my hand on my daughter’s knee and I said, ‘We have nowhere to go’.

"And that was it. He had been diagnosed with a severe mental illness.

“I woke up weeks later in the hospital and it was only then I learned the extent of my injuries – they were catastrophic,” she said.

She had broken both of her legs, numerous other bones and suffered a bleed on the brain.

“Everything that you know is fragmented. It’s only at that point that the grieving process starts when you realise that your identity is gone.”

Ms Kelly has called for a review and “tightening of the legislation” around people with severe mental illness and their access to “what I now know can be a lethal weapon” in terms of a car, van or truck.

“I think their cognitive ability to drive should be assessed on a regular basis because getting behind the wheel can pose a risk to not only themselves but to others too,” she added.

The European Commission is hosting the major workshop tomorrow to discuss ways in which road-safety protocols across Europe can be enhanced – including how mental health issues impact on driving licence supervision.